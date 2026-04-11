For many years now, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat has been the gold standard of accessible, straight-line brutality. Put the red key fob in, and the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 wakes up with all 797 horsepower on tap. According to Dodge, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (the top dawg) covers the quarter mile in 10.8 seconds, reaches 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and tops out at 203 mph.

For $80,000 plus — at least when it was still in production — no other car offered that combination of muscle, heritage, and real-world speed for the money. Those numbers aren't just impressive on paper. A 3.6-second 0-60 time and a 10.8-second quarter mile still embarrass most sports cars at any given Cars and Coffee event. For years, pulling up to a stoplight in a Hellcat meant you were almost certainly the fastest thing within a quarter mile.

However, while Dodge was busy perfecting the art of the pushrod V8, the EV industry quietly rewrote the very idea of brisk acceleration. No clutch, no gear changes, no waiting for boost to build. Just instantaneous torque delivered to all four wheels the moment your foot hits the floor. Here are five EVs that make the Dodge Hellcat look slow.