8 Porsches With The Most Horsepower
Porsche is well-regarded in automotive circles for making fascinating cars that are often deemed the elite of the elite. These cars are usually highlighted for their thrillingly fast pace, balance, grip, handling, and huge braking force. Porsche established its reputation as early as the 1950s, when its first car — the 356 — became a sensation for its lightweight build and nimble, precise handling. Several decades down the line, these features have become defining traits for not only the 356, but all Porsche cars. For all its handling prowess, however, the early 356 was a very humble car in terms of horsepower — by modern standards, at least. It had a Volkswagen-sourced 1.1-liter, air-cooled, four-cylinder boxer engine that generated 35 horsepower.
More than ten years later, the sports car became capable of plenty more juice, with the 1959 356 B capable of 140 horses. That was impressive for its day, but still laughably modest compared to modern Porsches. To help give you an idea of what Porsche models have the highest horsepower today, we've compiled a list of eight different models, with power outputs ranging from 640 to 1,092 hp. Granted, some of the Porsches on this list depend on launch control and overboost mode to make that much power, but they sure merit their place.
Type 992 911 Turbo S: 640 horsepower
The Porsche 911 is the brand's longest-running nameplate, and has fittingly been adorned with some of the most powerful Porsche engines over the course of its eight famed generations. The current model has a 3.7-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine good for 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. For context, that's 68 more horsepower than a regular Turbo model, and plenty enough oomph to make it exceptionally quick.
In Car and Driver testing, a 2024 911 Turbo S took a brief 2.3 seconds to get from 0-60 mph, shaving a good chunk off the manufacturer-estimated 2.6-second 0-60 mph time. Top speed is an equally impressive 205 mph. Then there's the interior, which comes standard with contemporary tech like a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. A Burmester high-end surround sound system is available for audiophiles who might want a richer experience.
Taycan GTS Sports Turismo: up to 690 hp
With up to 690 hp on tap, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is the next Porsche on our list; even if that peak power requires engaging an overboost function that also raises torque to 582 lb-ft. In normal driving, the Taycan GTS Sports Turismo generates 596 horsepower and 534 lb-ft.
As you'd expect for a car with that much grunt, straight-line performance is impressive, with the sprint from 0-60 mph taking just 3.1 seconds to complete. That's markedly quicker than the outgone Taycan GTS model. The quarter-mile run is just as remarkable at only 11.1 seconds — about 0.7 ticks faster than the previous version. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, but you get to imitate an IndyCar driver with the push-button speed boost. Buyers outside the United States can get the Taycan Turbo S, which delivers 750 horsepower.
Type 991.2 911 GT2 RS: 700 horsepower
Porsche's 911 GT2 RS is quite a serious performer. It boasts a potent 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that puts 700 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That's 60 extra hp over the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and 80 more horses than the 997-generation 911 GT2 RS, which had a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six.
All this to say, the 991.2 GT2 RS is the most powerful production 911 model ever made. One would expect such stupendous output to propel it at extremely fast speeds, and it can go from 0-60 in 2.7 seconds and continue all the way to 211 mph. In September 2017, the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds to take the crown for the fastest production car ever to lap the famed proving grounds.
Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid: 765 horsepower
Porsche has taken to electrification like a duck to water. It has, over the past decade, introduced several electrified vehicles that have successfully held their own against their purely gas-powered counterparts. The Cayenne E-Hybrid is one such example, as it remains one of the very best hybrid luxury SUVs out there today.
In Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid guise, it combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and an electric motor to generate 765 total horsepower, making this easily one of the most powerful Porsches. Alone, the V8 produces 591 horsepower, while the electric motor contributes the remaining 174 hp. Porsche claims that can catapult the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and on to a 183 mph top speed. The plug-in hybrid SUV also benefits from a standard torque vectoring all-wheel drive system that works well over a wide range of terrain in concert with an eight-speed transmission.
Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: 771 horsepower
Porsche's big plug-in hybrid sedan has a lot going for it. It's got a potent, 771-horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that'll make you rethink hybrids, for one thing. That's 101 more horsepower than the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. It's quick, too, achieving 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds while needing a mere 10.8 seconds to hit the quarter mile; top speed with track tires is 202 mph. On a full charge, Porsche says the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's 25.9 kWh battery pack will drive in EV-only mode for up to 27 miles. Stick to that, and the luxury sedan can reach an all-electric top speed of 87 mph.
Being the range-topping Panamera variant, the Turbo S E-Hybrid also comes with an adaptive air suspension that's meant to provide a cushioned, smooth ride. As well, there's rear-axle steering that should tighten its turning radius and make the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid easier to maneuver even at low speeds. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is also reasonably practical, with 14.9 cubic feet of cargo space in standard form and a maximum of 44.3 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down.
918 Spyder: 887 horsepower
Produced between 2013 and 2015, the 918 Spyder was a replacement for the legendary Porsche Carrera GT, and stood proud as one of the fastest hypercars by top speed, given its 214 mph max. In September 2013, it broke the Nürburgring lap record by completing the 12.9-mile Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 57 seconds. It was the first production car to break the 7 minute mark.
This is due in part to a mid-mounted 4.6-liter V8 gasoline engine that pairs with two electric motors to produce 887 total horsepower. That output is routed to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with manual shifting mode. If you're familiar with Porsche, you may also know that the 918 Spyder is one of the earliest production Porsche models to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Taycan Turbo S and Turbo S Cross Turismo: up to 938 horsepower
The Taycan is Porsche's first electric sports car and is available as a sedan or a Turbo S Cross Turismo station wagon. The Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo generates 764 horsepower from two electric motors. This can be boosted by selecting the available Sport Chrono package, which now includes a push-to-pass function that provides a power bump to 857 horses for up to 10 seconds.
If you're still thirsting for more oomph, you can activate the launch control feature to access a peak power increase of up to 938 horsepower. With this, Porsche claims the Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S can sprint to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds; top speed is 155 mph. If you prefer the sedan variant, you'll find the Taycan Turbo S to be just as capable. Like the Turbo S Cross Turismo, it generates 764 horsepower in standard mode and up to 938 horsepower with the launch control feature. The Taycan Turbo and Turbo Cross Turismo, for their own part, are good for 871 horsepower with launch control, with the sprint from 0-60 requiring 2.4 seconds for the Turbo Cross Turismo.
Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package: up to 1,092 horsepower
With the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S squarely in its crosshairs, Porsche has taken the game of one-upmanship in power and performance up a notch with the 2025 Weissach-spec Taycan Turbo GT. Thanks to the 1,092 hp on tap, it's now the highest-horsepower production Porsche model. The Taycan Turbo GT makes 72 extra horses more than the Tesla Model S Plaid, alhtough they're both still some way off the Lucid Air Sapphire with its 1,234-hp powertrain. Unlike with the competition, though, the Taycan Turbo GT's 1,092-hp power output doesn't come standard. Out of the box, you get "only" 777 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque.
The extra horses are only available when you activate launch control, which boosts output temporarily to 1,019 hp and to a peak of 1,092 horses for two seconds. For those wanting more, the Weissach Turbo GT version adds some lightweight, performance-enhancing features, but it will also require you to forgo some standard Turbo GT perks. Instead of four seats as found on the Turbo GT, the Weissach version deletes the rear seats to save weight. Additional weight reduction also comes from using carbon brakes, upgraded wheels, and other parts that cut weight by up to 157 pounds compared to the Turbo S. This, along with aerodynamic bits such as a fixed rear wing and front and rear splitters result in a car that can manage 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds — 0.1 second faster than a Taycan Turbo GT.