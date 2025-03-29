8 Porsches With The Most Horsepower

Porsche is well-regarded in automotive circles for making fascinating cars that are often deemed the elite of the elite. These cars are usually highlighted for their thrillingly fast pace, balance, grip, handling, and huge braking force. Porsche established its reputation as early as the 1950s, when its first car — the 356 — became a sensation for its lightweight build and nimble, precise handling. Several decades down the line, these features have become defining traits for not only the 356, but all Porsche cars. For all its handling prowess, however, the early 356 was a very humble car in terms of horsepower — by modern standards, at least. It had a Volkswagen-sourced 1.1-liter, air-cooled, four-cylinder boxer engine that generated 35 horsepower.

More than ten years later, the sports car became capable of plenty more juice, with the 1959 356 B capable of 140 horses. That was impressive for its day, but still laughably modest compared to modern Porsches. To help give you an idea of what Porsche models have the highest horsepower today, we've compiled a list of eight different models, with power outputs ranging from 640 to 1,092 hp. Granted, some of the Porsches on this list depend on launch control and overboost mode to make that much power, but they sure merit their place.