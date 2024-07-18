The 2025 Porsche Panamera's V8 Engine Will Make You Rethink Hybrids

In November 2023, Porsche unveiled the updated third generation versions of the company's luxury sports sedan, the Porsche Panamera. At the time of the announcement, the company revealed three new models of the vehicle: the standard Panamera, the Panamera 4, and the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. A couple of months later, Porsche strengthened the lineup by adding two new hybrid models, the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and the 4S E-Hybrid. Fast-forward to July 2024, and Porsche has returned yet again with the 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the 2025 Panamera GTS.

While the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid distinguishes itself from the rest of its siblings by being the most powerful production Panamera ever produced, Porsche describes the Panamera GTS as a more powerful and "agile" variant of the standard ICE (internal combustion engine) Panamera. If not already evident from the naming scheme, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid car that features an internal combustion engine mated to an electric motor. The Panamera GTS, on the other hand, is a pure ICE car targeted at petrol heads who don't want anything to do with hybrids.

The Panamera GTS, with its turbocharged V8 engine, is also special in that it is the most powerful ICE-only Porsche Panamera currently available for purchase until the more powerful ICE-only Turbo models arrive. While both these cars are available to order right now, Porsche only expects the first of the U.S.-bound cars to reach the States in the first quarter of 2025.