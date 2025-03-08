9 Of The Fastest Hypercars, Ranked By Top Speed
Petrolheads have (at least for now) long since had to accept the fact that cars just aren't typically very fast compared to their airborne counterparts. There are aircraft that can travel multiple times faster than the speed of sound, while the only car ever to break the sound barrier was the Thrust SSC, which Guinness World Records notes hit just over 763 mph at Nevada's Black Rock Desert in 1997.
Down here on terra firma, then, it would take an extraordinary machine to approach speeds even half as fast as the Thrust SSC, the fastest car in history, which was powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Spey 202 jet engines. Thankfully, there's a select group of extraordinary machines capable of doing just that. SlashGear has covered some of the fastest supercars ever made, and there are some truly stunning machines, including the SSC Tuatara and the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.
Needless to say, these are vehicles that are a cut above the average Silverados and F-Series trucks you're used to idling next to in traffic. Is there a step above even those, though? How about the fastest hypercars? If you really want to check out the fastest, rarest, and most extravagantly high-performance models on the planet, we've ranked these hypercars in order of their top speeds for you to drool over. From hybrids to pure EVs, there's a wide range of monstrous vehicles from around the world here. Enjoy!
Porsche 918 Spyder: 211 mph
If you've ever had a stealthy arachnid startle you as it fell out of nowhere and scuttled at great speed across the floor out of sight, you'll probably appreciate that Spider is a very appropriate name for a lightning-fast hypercar. The Valkyrie Spider from Aston Martin will appear later in this rundown, but first up is the Spyder from Porsche.
The German giant's 918 had a short but dazzling life. It was first seen at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show, a concept vehicle that would make it to production as is the wont of Porsche's outlandish ideas. It set out to prove that hybrid power and, well, just plain power could be a very practical and potent combination.
The production 918 Spyder arrived in 2013, and it was quite the impressive beast. A 0-62 of 2.8 seconds and a 0-124 mph of just under eight seconds is absolutely nothing to sneeze at, and the 211-mph top speed is stunning too. Another thing that made the model unique was its all-electric E-Power function. Two years later, in June 2015, Porsche marked the end of the model's production. Though relatively short-lived, there's no denying that it was an innovative and highly effective design. The key to its performance was not its 4.6-liter V8 engine alone, but the combination of that engine with its two electric motors. The interplay between them offered a total torque of 944 lb-ft, as well as 887 horsepower.
Pagani Huayra R Evo: 218 mph
Elsewhere in Europe, the Italian Pagani Huayra R awaits. Needless to say, a hypercar is the kind of vehicle that's going to need a special powertrain behind it, and with the Huayra, only a very specialized engine will do: the V12 R. The Huayra R was launched in 2021, equipped with a 6-liter V12 engine created by HWA (Mercedes-Benz's racing subsidiary). This is an exclusive engine for the model, and very exclusive it is too: just 30 Huayra Rs were made.
The engine sports 838 horsepower, which may sound ever so slightly — if the word may even be used in reference to the Huayra R — modest, compared to some of the ludicrous creations on this list, but its performance is no joke. Naturally aspirated, unlike its twin-turbo predecessors, it can achieve speeds of 200 mph according to a 2023 Autocar review. Was that enough for Pagani, though? It was not. There was more to be coaxed from the Huayra family yet, in the shape of the R Evo.
This model, Pagani reported in February 2024, features an "upgraded and enhanced V12-R Evo engine," with its output increased to 900 horsepower. This, in turn, affords it an increased top speed of 218 mph. The open-top style was implemented not solely for the aesthetic, but it also makes the model even more aerodynamic: "there is an incredible 45% increase in downforce and a 21% increase in aerodynamic efficiency with the same resistance," the brand noted.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: 225 mph, estimated up to 250 mph
Another British icon of the auto world, Aston Martin weighs in with another heavy hitter of a hypercar. It took quite some time to do so, however. The Valkyrie was first introduced in July of 2016, then known only as AM-RB 001. Top Gear quotes Aston Martin chief designer Marek Reichman as explaining that the name Valkyrie was chosen because "the connotations of power and honour– of being chosen by the Gods — are so evocative."
The hypercar's designers can clearly talk the talk, but the critical thing is that the Valkyrie is able to walk the walk to back it up. Those with a cool $3 million to buy the vehicle would quite rightly expect nothing less. The 2025 edition beats out its fellow British hypercar, McLaren's Speedtail, in terms of its horsepower, offering a total of 1,139bhp (1,160 horsepower) with its Cosworth V12. This is a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated monster of an engine, supported by an electric motor that serves as a go-even-faster button should such a thing be necessary.
Alongside the Coupe, the Valkyrie family also includes the Spider, an open-top variant, and the AMR Pro, an edition that sacrificed the road-legal status of the Valkyrie in order to push speed even further still. This version was first seen at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018. Aston Martin, in a press release introducing the model, boasted that it is capable of speeds of 225 mph "even in high-downforce track configuration," topping out at approximately 250 mph overall.
McLaren Speedtail: 250 mph
The McLaren brand is no stranger to the world of high-performance, powerful vehicles. There's only one, however, that McLaren has the audacity to call the Speedtail and proudly boasts that it has a "staggering top speed ... higher than any car we've ever created," coupled with "the fastest acceleration delivered by any McLaren to date."
The numbers speak for themselves: the Speedtail can hit 250 mph, and should conditions permit, it certainly wouldn't take long to do so either as it can accelerate from 0 to approximately 186 mph in a mere 12.8 seconds.
Enabling this kind of blistering pace requires a little more than your average car engine. At the heart of the Speedtail is a 4-liter V8, the M840T, which is built by Ricardo at the company's plant and shipped across Britain to McLaren's headquarters. This engine has a horsepower of 1,036, along with 848 lb-ft torque. First revealed in October 2018, the Speedtail, boasting a price tag of approximately $2,240,000, was designed with aerodynamics at the forefront of every aspect of its sleek style.
Carbon fiber construction, its long, eye-catching tail, and the relentless removal and reduction of shutlines wherever possible, all contribute to an overall focus on encouraging the smooth flow of air and attempting to eradicate the negative effects of drag. It's a battle aircraft designers face on a daily basis, and so too do the creators of the Speedtail and the other illustrious vehicles in this rundown.
Koenigsegg Regera: 255 mph
Koenigsegg is another name that was inevitably going to arise on this list. The brand is known to get creative with its vehicles, components, and concepts, venturing deep into technologies such as the still-rather-experimental world of camless engines and developing some suitably unique machines in the process.
The Regera is one of the marque's most unique creations. Koenigsegg declares that it "was specifically designed to be a luxury megacar alternative to Koenigsegg's traditional extreme, lightweight, race-like, road-legal cars," and with its specs in mind, it seems that "megacar" was an appropriate choice of phrasing. It has a monstrous total of approximately 1,500 horsepower, accomplished by its electric drive (offering 700 hp) and twin turbo V8 combined. The optional Environmental Power Upgrade pushes this even further, to 1,757 hp.
What's really important is the performance that this powertrain offers. The Regera is one of the fastest models Koenigsegg has ever produced, matching McLaren's Speedtail by hitting a remarkable 250 mph. Its maximum speed, per Motor 1, is 255 mph, but for Christian Von Koenigsegg, acceleration was more of a focus than top speed. As he told Top Gear during the outlet's test drive of the machine in August 2016, "we've realised ... chasing the ultimate top speed is starting to become a nonsense, so our philosophy is more like this: whoever gets to 250 mph first wins." The car, using its unique Direct Drive system instead of a convention gearbox, can accelerate from 90-155 mph in slightly over three seconds.
Rimac Nevera R: 256 mph
Now, all drivers have thoughts about electric cars. You might have decided an EV is exactly what you want, or you might scoff at the very idea of owning one. The only thought that you probably have when it comes to the Rimac Nevera, however, is darn, that's fast. Unlike the Porsche 918 Spyder with its E-Power mode, this little doozy is all electric, all the time.
Rimac named its electric powerhouse for a type of violent storm, and as though to attempt to prove it was worthy of that mighty moniker, stuffed it with enough power to hit 256 mph – a pace that Rimac specifies it can achieve "with manufacturer oversight" — as well as the acceleration to achieve 0-60 mph in 1.74 seconds and a 0-186 mph in 9.22 seconds.
What kind of power system pushes it to those levels? A quartet of motors, one for each of its wheels. Then, of course, there's the battery itself, a T-shaped carbon fiber design incorporated into the very monocoque of the Nevera. The output of the Nevera R was boosted even further, to the 2,017-horsepower mark.
The Nevera, Goodwood reports, claimed a speed record at the Automotive Testing facility Papenburg in 2022 that afforded it the title of fastest EV on the planet. Needless to say, though, others had their eye on that coveted title, and the next vehicle in this rundown technically, depending on your viewpoint, claimed it for itself.
Aspark Owl: 272.6 mph
The ingenuity and scrupulous safety standards of Japanese automakers are celebrated around the world. So, too, is the nation's capacity to do wonderful and often absurd things in the wide world of technology. Blend all these qualities together into one hypercar and you get the Aspark Owl. This was Japan's very first hypercar, and what a unique debut to make in that arena. Revealed in its specs-ready state in 2019, the Aspark Owl offered just shy of 2,000 horsepower (1,984 to be precise) and, like the Nevera, a four-motor system that feeds each wheel separately.
Car And Driver noted at the time that the Owl claimed a top speed of 249 mph, but as time went on, it would prove to have more power in its locker. Goodwood notes that, back at the Automotive Testing facility Papenburg, it achieved a top speed of 272.6 mph, but there's a vital caveat to make: This was not an officially verified speed, and so the world record for an EV remained with Nevera.
It's not just about pure top speed alone, of course. What about formidable acceleration, to allow you to reach that speed? There's not much that can truly rival this Japanese speedster in that department, either. The SP600 that achieved this pace also had the pace to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.72 seconds, with a quarter-mile of 8.73 seconds.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 plus: 304.77 mph
Here's what could be considered one of the most remarkable French cars of all time: the Bugatti Chiron. It burst onto the scene at 2016's Geneva Motor Show, and it was quickly apparent that the Veyron — itself a monster that became the world's fastest production model in 2005, hitting 253 mph – had been outdone, and in style. The fact that the debut Chiron was specifically limited to a maximum of 261 mph, still outspeeding most of the vehicles in this rundown, speaks volumes about the ludicrous potential of the model.
It wouldn't be long before it took further phenomenal steps, either. In 2019, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ arrived, with its 8-liter W16 engine — as sported by every Chiron — being an upgrade of that found in the standard Chiron. The result of Bugatti's further tinkering is that the 300+ offers approximately 1,578 horsepower. A more aerodynamic body was developed, and carbon fiber elements — down to the windscreen wiper — demonstrate how serious the team was about pushing the Chiron family's performance to absurd lengths.
All of this paid off. In August 2019, the 300+ hit 304.77 mph at Ehra-Lessien Test Track in Germany, driven by one Andy Wallace. The 300+ instantly became an icon for the feat. In an EVO interview in May 2024, Wallace reminisced, "For somebody who has been interested in cars from a very early age, I could almost pinch myself — here I am, in the daddy of all cars, and I'm just about to exceed 300mph. Hats off to everyone involved in the project."
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: 330 mph (potentially)
Here's a model that hasn't physically achieved 300+ mph but is projected to be able to do so and even more. Another of Koenigsegg's extreme creations, the Jesko Absolut harnesses up to 1,600 horsepower via a V8 bristling with Koenigsegg technology. It utilizes incredibly lightweight components from the pistons to the crankshaft, all intended to contribute to the overall efficiency and stability of the ride.
The Absolut has an equally formidable and closely related counterpart, the Jesko Attack. As its name would suggest, this is a more aggressively inclined model designed to tear up the track, sporting the same 1,600 hp (1,280 hp without E85 biofuel) engine. What the team did with the Absolut, however, was focus on reducing drag and increasing speed. In the end, the Absolut's drag coefficient was cut all the way down to 0.278 Cd, without the enormous downforce of the Attack's prominent wing.
In July 2024, the Absolut hit 256 mph in a Swedish airfield in the hands of test driver Markus Lundh. The truly frightening thing, though, is what it might have to offer beyond that. Back in 2020, Christian von Koenigsegg boasted in an interview with Road & Track, "If you run the numbers, you take the frontal area, the cd, the power, the gear ratio, the power curve ... the simulations say 532 km/h (330 mph), or something like that." Should those simulations ever translate into real-world performance, it would be a marvel to behold.