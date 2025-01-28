What Is A Camless Engine And Which Cars Have One?

Maybe you're one of those drivers who loves to tinker around under the hood. Perhaps, instead, you feel safer hurrying off to a professional whenever something seems amiss. You don't need to be an engine expert, though, to have a grasp of the fundamentals. Of the many pieces that make up an ICE, one of the most important is the camshaft. These tube-like components come in different varieties, but their basic role is to facilitate the action of the valve, closing and opening at the right times to keep air flowing in and to allow egress of the gases that are the by-product of the engine's work.

Most engines have camshafts, not to be confused with crankshafts, whether singular or plural, but there are some interesting minority cases that don't use them. The first, of course, is in the case of the EV, which doesn't have any need for the component because there's no air and exhaust combination to regulate in this way (unlike a hybrid, which still uses an ICE element too). The other is the camless engine, which doesn't utilize camshafts at all. It's perhaps best known as the 'Freevalve' engine, a fascinating concept engine that is still powered by gas.

The interesting thing, then, is exactly how it operates without camshafts. We'll take a closer look at the process, as well as some of the unique models that sport one of these fascinating engines and some of the potential pros and cons of the technology more broadly.

