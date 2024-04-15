These 3-Cylinder Powered Cars Are Faster Than You'd Think

When most people think of a fast car, they think of one powered by a V8, V10, or V12 engine. But it's not always the bigger, the better. Having more cylinders is not always optimal. It also isn't very cost-efficient. It may surprise some that 3-cylinder vehicles can still pack a punch even when compared to hypercars that hit unheard-of speeds — and some hypercars even have 3-cylinder engines.

There are a few benefits that can come from a 3-cylinder engine. For one, they are generally lighter than other engines. This can bring down the overall weight of a vehicle, leading to better handling and speed. Although a lightweight 3-cylinder car probably won't win in a drag race, it can feel very fast on winding roads and narrow streets.

They also tend to be more fuel-efficient. For those who want to go fast but remain conscious of their impact on the planet, 3-cylinders are a solid choice because they often have lower emissions. These 3-cylinder vehicles prove that less power doesn't have to mean less speed.