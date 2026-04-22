Tesla Plaid Owner Learns The Hard Way It Can't Keep Up With A Corvette

The Corvette ZR1X and the Model S Plaid that raced that day were both stock with all-season tires, meaning the quarter mile race was a true indicator of the vehicles' performance without enhancements. To be fair to the Model S Plaid, it beat the Corvette ZR1 in a previous video due to its incredible speed, which is why Brooks Weisblat took out the ZR1X, which pairs the twin-turbo 5.5L LT7 V8 engine with a front-axle electric motor for 1,250 horsepower. That's more than the Plaid's tri-motor setup, which produces 1,020 hp. The Plaid is also 4,802 pounds (about 1,000 more than the ZR1X).

With more horsepower and a lighter weight, it's no surprise that the ZR1X had a faster launch. The Plaid still impressed since it had 70,000 miles on it and 85% battery. EVs slightly slow down over time.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has a top speed of 163 mph without the added $20,000 Track Package while the ZR1X can reach 225 mph. With the ZR1X already ahead, it's no surprise that it was able to remain far ahead of the Plaid as they raced down the track. While the Plaid is so fast that it was previously banned from NHRA races, the Plaid was no match for what Corvette considers a track-focused "hypercar."