The 2026 Corvette ZR1X Is The 1,250 HP Hypercar The Mid-Engine Chevy Was Always Meant To Be

Regardless of what treatment the Chevy Camaros, Supercharged Cadillacs, or GMC Hummers got, the Corvette was always supposed to be the baddest car in the entirety of GM's stable. Now, that fact has been hammered into automotive history with the introduction of the 2026 Corvette ZR1X. Cutting to the chase, it has 1,250 horsepower: Just that figure alone is going to sell the car to the right demographic.

Making the bulk of that power is a 5.5-liter V8 with two turbochargers, producing 1,064 horsepower. The other half of the ZR1X's drivetrain is a 186 horsepower electric motor that drives the front axle. Those two powerplants working together result in a 0-60 time that General Motors says is "under 2 seconds." If that ends up being true to life, the ZR1X would have an acceleration time that's on par with high-powered EVs like the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid.

For a gas-powered car, that's pretty big news. For Chevy, this car is the result of everything the 8th-generation Corvette is supposed to be.