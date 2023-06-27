5 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Dodge RAM Truck

Dodge trucks, which were spun off to exist under the standalone Ram brand in 2009, are frequently the underdog of the big three American truck manufacturers in terms of sales. Whether that makes the brand try harder or whether it's just in Ram's DNA from past successes like Chrysler's 426 cubic-inch race HEMI that dominated drag strips and NASCAR tracks in the 1960s, Dodge Rams have always boasted an interesting and varied selection of powerplants to choose from — beyond, say, the simple choice of small block or big block Chevy V8.

In the late 1970s, Dodge released special edition after special edition, with such classics as the Lil' Red Express, Warlock, and even a Levi's jeans-inspired truck. In 1979, the Lil' Red Express was the quickest accelerating vehicle made in America — including the Corvette. Then in the mid-1990s, the brand pulled itself from outdated obscurity with the Ram model and its fresh, aerodynamic styling that mimicked big rig trucks. It was genuinely unlike anything the world had ever seen. Celebrating the plucky Ram are these five memorable engines that helped propel it to the success that it enjoys today.