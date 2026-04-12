Someone Turned This Tiny 1970s Car Into A Lamborghini-Beating Machine

The fastest road-legal electric vehicle is probably not what you'd expect. It pulls up to the light, and it's just 112 inches long and 2,150 pounds. The little yellow box with its comically tall roof and friendly headlights is quite unassuming — but Jonny Smith has made it into a supercar-beating machine.

Smith purchased the Enfield 8000 despite its flood damaged past, back when it originally produced 8 horsepower and had a top speed of 40 miles per hour. He clearly had a vision: With two 9.0in DC motors, the Enfield 8000, originally designed in the 1970s, now has 800 horsepower, 1200 lb-ft. of torque, and will most definitely smoke you at the light.

Now, the Enfield 8000 can reach 60 mph in under 3 seconds, and 113 miles per hour in 6 seconds. Its quarter mile record is 9.86 seconds, reaching 121 mph. "Everyone said it would be undriveable," said Smith, "but it has exceeded expectations. I wanted to do an old EV and found this. I liked it immediately because it was odd, British and unlikely."