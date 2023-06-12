5 Of The Weirdest PC Accessories We Can't Believe Actually Exist

In the decades since the modern era of personal computers began, the PC accessory market has kicked out tens of thousands of different gadgets, gimmicks, and gizmos to use. According to Straights Research, the global accessories market was valued at $8.65 billion in 2021, and anticipates reaching $24.38 billion by 2030 — with a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% (from 2022-2030). Business Wire pegged growth in the market between 2020-2024 at $2.86 billion.

Most of those gadgets have been aimed at one particular market segment because, if we're being honest, gamers love their toys. The more immersive, the better. We will give it a whirl if an accessory can provide gamers with even the slightest edge, and companies know this.

With that, this list doesn't contain keyboards (like the torturous SafeType), or the endless array of weird mice or gamepads (i.e., the AlphaGrip AG-5), because those are easy fodder. The peripheral market is filled to excess with alternatives for each of those and, on their own, probably constitutes a majority of the accessory market.

We dove deep for items and stumbled onto some truly bizarre paraphernalia that had even some of our more seasoned PC enthusiasts scratching their heads.