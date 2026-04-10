Ford Has Been 'Working In Silence For Three Years' On Plan To Win The EV War

Ford has some big electric vehicle plans in the works. In the "Business Innovators Unplugged" podcast from the LA Times, Ford CEO Jim Farley talked about how the American automaker plans to compete with China in the EV sector — and that means a big pivot from its previous EVs.

Ford's EV lineup suffered a $5 billion loss in 2024, with $3 billion of that from its first-generation EV models, including the Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and Explorer. The Lightning was eventually discontinued at the end of 2025 – it was a great truck, but Ford had different plans. "We've been working in silence for three years to really challenge the established players and even ourselves with a radically redesigned approach," Farley said on the podcast.

Now, Ford is looking at a lineup of affordable EVs. Over the next few years, Ford will be revealing five total EVs, all set to be under $40,000. This includes an electric pickup that will be smaller than the Lightning — and cheaper, at $30,000. The Ford Universal EV (UEV) Platform will allow the automaker to use fewer parts during production — led by the "Skunk Works" team in California — making its lineup a lot cheaper to make and sell.