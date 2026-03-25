Honda And Sony Killing Their Ridiculous EV Is About The Only Thing 2026 Got Right So Far

The Sony and Honda collaboration in the form of the AFEELA is no more, according to Sony Honda Mobility, the company formed to develop and produce the car. It was, Sony Honda Mobility says, a result of Honda's move to dial back it's electric vehicle strategy. "In light of this change," the company confirmed, "SHM (Sony Honda Mobility) has determined that it does not have a viable path forward to bring the Models to market as originally planned."

Earlier this month, Honda announced its intent to axe its own upcoming EVs, namely the Honda 0 EV and Saloon, and the Acura RSX. It was a move that certainly didn't help Sony, considering that the joint venture planned to base both Afeela and its follow-up on Honda's new EV tech. Instead, no new Honda EVs equals no Afeela.

For those of you in the audience scratching their heads at the concept of a Sony-produced electric car, the interestingly named Afeela was first teased in 2022 and has been in development limbo since then, with supposed launch dates getting shifted around as the EV market ecosystem got more chaotic. The car even showed up as a drivable model in Gran Turismo 7 as a promotion. Now, the virtual Afeela is as real as it is ever going to get.