4 Reasons The Sony Honda AFEELA 1 EV Feels Doomed From The Start

Every year, CES has been a worldwide showcase of technological advancement and innovation — and CES 2025 is no different. However, not every announced invention is equally promising. One questionable reveal was Sony Honda Mobility's AFEELA 1. Already available to pre-order for a small, refundable reservation fee, the AFEELA 1 is focused on safe, comfortable driving that aims to reduce stress with its many sensors and entertainment features.

"We are very pleased to unveil AFEELA 1, developed for the era of autonomous driving, at CES 2025. AFEELA 1 can be called a buddy, combining advanced software with meticulously refined hardware. We will meet our customers' expectations by providing a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience," said Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno.

Will the AFEELA 1 become an electric, four-wheeled driving companion? It's tough to say, as many of the announced details surrounding the AFEELA 1 have the car community skeptical. Is the AFEELA 1 going to be doomed or be part of the future of travel? Here are some of the most glaring concerns after seeing the CES 2025 announcement.