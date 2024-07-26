Why Was The Tesla Roadster Discontinued In 2012 (And When Will The New One Be Released)?
Tesla was founded way back in 2003, and in that time it has produced several different consumer automobiles. The Tesla Cybertruck, which turned out to be way more expensive than Elon Musk initially promised, is among the company's latest four-wheel offerings, but most longtime automobile enthusiasts likely think of its car models rather than its angular trucks. Case in point, its very first foray into car manufacturing, the electric-powered Tesla Roadster, which arrived in 2008 before being unceremoniously discontinued a mere few years later in 2012. Why such a short production run?
The end of the Tesla Roadster came largely as a result of a lack of parts — specifically glider kits, which contain such elements as frames, front axles, and bodies. Tesla's established agreement with Lotus Cars to supply 2,500 gliders reached its end in 2011, meaning the end of the Roadster entirely. Additionally, the company shifted focus to another vehicle, the Model S sedan, which hit the streets for the first time in 2012. Musk himself even admitted that the Roadster wasn't intended to stick around for long, explaining in a 2009 interview with Kevin Pollack that the plan was for a short yet expensive run to help fund future longer runs of other Tesla models.
As of publication, it has been well over a decade since the Tesla Roadster rode off into the sunset, but we haven't seen the last of it just yet.
The return of the Roadster is supposedly right around the corner
Despite not sticking around for long, as the Tesla Model S earned its place as the brand's flagship vehicle, the Tesla Roadster remained adored by many. Evidently, Elon Musk and numerous others in the company took note of this enduring love for the two-seat electric luxury car, hence why its slated to return. As far back as 2011 during a chat with Autocar (via The Verge), Elon Musk teased the revamped Roadster, with several more teases to follow in the ensuing years. A prototype of the new four-seater Roadster wasn't shown until 2017, with Musk promising a release in 2020 at the price of $200,000 (via TechCrunch).
2020 has since (thankfully) come and gone, yet the second-generation Tesla Roadster has yet to be released. In the years since 2020, Musk has continually pushed the release year of the car back further and further. Most recently, Musk revealed major new updates on the Roadster in February 2024, notably sharing that the vehicle is expected to debut in 2025. Whether this will finally be the year that it happens remains to be seen, but it at least still seems that the next iteration of the Roadster is an impending reality.
Excitement is high for the long-awaited return of the Tesla Roadster. If its specs and capabilities listed on the Tesla website hold true, it could be a sight to behold once it finally hits the road. Hopefully, the new Roadster will also include some of the features we'd like to see in it to boot.