Elon Musk Reveals Major New Updates On Tesla Roadster, Including When You Can Get One
Elon Musk is once again making big promises. Earlier today, the tech CEO took to X, formally Twitter, to unveil that ”We [Tesla] radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster.” He exclaimed that ”there will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.” Musk noted that the new Roadster is the result of a collaboration between Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX.
Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster.
There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024
Replying to one X user, Musk stated that the new Roadster can go 0-60 in less than a second. He also noted that the new electric sports car would be unveiled at the end of the year, in what he thinks could be "the most mind-blowing product demo of all time." According to Musk, Telsa plans to ship the car in 2025.
However, outside of Musk's social media announcement, there haven't been any official statements from Tesla or SpaceX about the supposed changes to the project. And those who have been following Musk for a long time know that his promises should be taken with a grain of salt. This is especially the case when it comes to the Roadster.
This isn't the first time Musk said a new Roadster is coming
For years, Musk has been teasing a successor to the expensive first-generation Tesla Roadster introduced in 2008. In 2015, the CEO stated that a faster roadster was on its way, arriving in four years. A prototype was eventually unveiled in late 2017, with promises of a 2020 release. After being delayed again in 2022, it is still nowhere to be found. Musk's track record of not making good on his release date promises can make even the biggest Musk superfan skeptical of his recent announcement.
The production version of the new Roadster was previously said to have a top speed of over 250mph, a 0-60 time in 1.9 seconds, and a range of 620 miles. However, according to Musk, the new adjustments shaved a minute off its acceleration time. This is no small feat, if real, and it may only be possible thanks to SpaceX.
SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car. These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly ...
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018
The tech CEO first spoke about a Tesla/SpaceX collaboration back in 2018. He mentioned an optional package for the next-generation Roadster that would "include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car." Musk stated that the rockets would be used for improving braking, cornering, top speed, and acceleration. He even hinted that it may allow the car to fly. But at this rate, we may never see this ambitious project get off the ground — literally and figuratively.