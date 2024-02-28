Elon Musk Reveals Major New Updates On Tesla Roadster, Including When You Can Get One

Elon Musk is once again making big promises. Earlier today, the tech CEO took to X, formally Twitter, to unveil that ”We [Tesla] radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster.” He exclaimed that ”there will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.” Musk noted that the new Roadster is the result of a collaboration between Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX.

Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Replying to one X user, Musk stated that the new Roadster can go 0-60 in less than a second. He also noted that the new electric sports car would be unveiled at the end of the year, in what he thinks could be "the most mind-blowing product demo of all time." According to Musk, Telsa plans to ship the car in 2025.

However, outside of Musk's social media announcement, there haven't been any official statements from Tesla or SpaceX about the supposed changes to the project. And those who have been following Musk for a long time know that his promises should be taken with a grain of salt. This is especially the case when it comes to the Roadster.