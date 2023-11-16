What Ever Happened To The New Tesla Roadster? Pricing And Launch Date Expectations

Price is another question for the Roadster. To get a ballpark for what you might be able to expect, you have to see what specifications have been attributed to the Roadster. First, there's the acceleration. According to figures put out by Tesla, the Roadster should be able to achieve the zero to 60 mile per hour sprint in 1.9 seconds, making it one of the fastest accelerating cars ever made. Tesla also says it will have a top speed of "+250 mph" which would put it up there with cars like the Rimac Nevera, an EV that hit 258 miles per hour. For reference, the Nevera costs $2.4 million.

The Roadster's range is, once again according to Tesla, 620 miles. Lucid' Motor's Air Grand Touring, a car that actually exists, has an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles. It costs $125,600 according to Lucid's website. If the Roadster actually delivers on its claim, then it would command a very high price. As it stands, Tesla is asking for $50,000 if you want to reserve a base model.

Back in 2018, Elon also noted that the Roadster would come with a "SpaceX option package" that would "include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car. These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly..."

If Elon Musk and Tesla seemingly aren't taking the Roadster and its launch seriously, it would be prudent to be wary about any news regarding the vehicle until it's actually on the roads and for sale.