4 Features We'd Like To See On The New Tesla Roadster

The Model S put Tesla on the map, but the original Roadster was the first EV model that Tesla sold. The 2008 Roadster is considered such an important part of Tesla's history that its first prototype was auctioned starting at a million dollars in 2016. Nevertheless, the Roadster ended production in 2012 after the company used up 2,450 Lotus Elise shells.

Elon Musk has began teasing the new Tesla Roadster way back in 2011, when he said in an interview with Autocar that a new model would arrive in 2014. However, it wasn't until 2017 that we saw its first prototype in the metal appear as part of the Tesla Semi reveal. And by 2024, ten years after the initial return date Musk announced, the new Roadster hasn't arrived yet.

Nevertheless, Musk tweeted an update on the Roadster in February 2024, and he even claimed that shipping for the long-delayed sports EV will begin next year. While we always take Musk's tweets with a grain of salt, we're still excited when the Roadster will start rolling out of Tesla factories and into our driveways. In the meantime, we'll share some features we'd like to see on the 2025 Tesla Roadster.