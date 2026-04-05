4 Reasons Why Some Drivers Regret Buying A Tesla

We have to give it to Tesla, it has some great-looking cars and some excellent marketing. People used to joke about hybrid, fuel-efficient cars being for weak-wristed men, and yet now, every man's man wants a lean, green, environmentally friendly EV machine. Tesla intentionally paired EV drivers with the image of young, wealthy businessmen who would otherwise cruise around in a BMW or Mercedes, and it arguably worked; buy a Tesla, and you likely turn heads. Sure, there are a few things you should know before buying a Tesla and a few things to know before driving one, but for the most part, these cars seem to sell themselves by word of mouth and brand image. For the people who do own a Tesla, however, a select few wish they never had.

We are intentionally being careful with our language here. The "some" in the title is the keyword. "Some" people feel this way, not "all," and that doesn't mean "many" or "most" regret their Tesla purchases. Nor are we going to source a Reddit thread where people (that could be bots) claim they wish they hadn't. We're sticking with reputable sources — news outlets, NHTSA complaints, lawsuits. Don't look at this as us saying, "Don't buy a Tesla," but rather a look at the facts that may give you pause when considering your own.