Why Do Some Teslas Have Panel Gaps?
Tesla exploded onto the automotive scene when they unveiled the prototype Model S back in 2009. The American brand, run by CEO Elon Musk, has turned the conversation of electric cars from scientific pipedream to a reality. On American roads today, more than 4 million drivers are behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, with the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 leading EV sales. Tesla has recalled vehicles due to dangerous faults over the years, but one less serious issue that has arisen over the 16 years since the Model S was unveiled is major gaps in nearly all of Tesla vehicles' bodies.
Take a gander at nearly any Tesla vehicle forum and you'll find numerous posts asking whether or not the owner's Tesla has panel gap issues. Vehicles are not made by producing one gigantic shell that goes over the car's frame. Instead, there are panels that are attached to the vehicle in different positions, such as your bumper, doors, and wheel wells. When those panels are put on in a rush or by inexperienced manufacturers, the possibility of gaps in between the panels arises.
Panel gap issues in Tesla models can stem from a number of different reasons, including improper placement during installation or trying to install a panel that was cut to the wrong size. The main reason why Teslas in particular have major panel gap issues is due to their build quality. Panel gap issues became a sort of a rite of passage for Tesla owners, as early models of the company's vehicles seemed to consistently have larger-than-average panel gaps.
Has Tesla fixed the issue?
It's hard to definitively state how and if Tesla has completely resolved this issue. However, searching through Tesla forums now brings up fewer panel gap conversations than there would be a couple of years ago. That suggests that, while the brand has improved the build-quality of its vehicles, it haven't completely done away with severe gaps in its body panels. This is something to keep in mind if you're planning to buy a new or used Tesla.
Tesla's most recent vehicle, the controversial Cybertruck has had several issues, including over-eager accelerator pedals and loose trunk-bed components. Tesla issued six Cybertruck recalls in 2024. People also had complaints about gaps between many of the boxy vehicle's panels. In some cases, according to users on Tesla owner forums, the gaps were noticeable on one side and flush on the other.
However, Tesla has made significant improvements to its production lines over recent history, putting a focus on two of its Gigafactories in Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany. According to reports, the company has introduced new techniques to its manufacturing process with the hope to make its vehicles with a more consistent build quality.