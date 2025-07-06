Why Do Some Teslas Have Panel Gaps?

Tesla exploded onto the automotive scene when they unveiled the prototype Model S back in 2009. The American brand, run by CEO Elon Musk, has turned the conversation of electric cars from scientific pipedream to a reality. On American roads today, more than 4 million drivers are behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, with the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 leading EV sales. Tesla has recalled vehicles due to dangerous faults over the years, but one less serious issue that has arisen over the 16 years since the Model S was unveiled is major gaps in nearly all of Tesla vehicles' bodies.

Take a gander at nearly any Tesla vehicle forum and you'll find numerous posts asking whether or not the owner's Tesla has panel gap issues. Vehicles are not made by producing one gigantic shell that goes over the car's frame. Instead, there are panels that are attached to the vehicle in different positions, such as your bumper, doors, and wheel wells. When those panels are put on in a rush or by inexperienced manufacturers, the possibility of gaps in between the panels arises.

Panel gap issues in Tesla models can stem from a number of different reasons, including improper placement during installation or trying to install a panel that was cut to the wrong size. The main reason why Teslas in particular have major panel gap issues is due to their build quality. Panel gap issues became a sort of a rite of passage for Tesla owners, as early models of the company's vehicles seemed to consistently have larger-than-average panel gaps.