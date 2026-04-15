This US Company Wants To Start Mass Producing Affordable Solar-Powered Cars
Aptera Motors, a vehicle startup out of Carlsbad, California, started taking reservations for its solar-powered, three-wheeled EVs in 2020. By 2025, it had a claimed 50,000 reservations at $40,000 a pop. As of 2026, it is hoping to start mass production of the Launch Edition models by the end of the year.
Aptera has significantly upped its operations since July 2025, thanks to the startup going public on NASDAQ, allowing it to grab attention from suppliers and financial backers — leading to more supplies and equipment. "Having a public profile means that a lot of people are seeing what we're doing and getting excited about solar mobility and it being a real part of the transportation landscape over the next few years," co-CEO Chris Anthony told NBC 7 San Diego.
As of early 2026, the plant was building a small fleet of test vehicles, which will drive around the San Diego area. A 12-step manufacturing process is in place that will allegedly allow the facility to produce 40 solar-powered cars each eight-hour shift once production is in full swing.
What exactly is Aptera's solar-powered car?
Aptera Motors was founded in 2006, and it had a pretty rocky start. Its plans for its original three-wheel car never happened, and the assets were sold to a Chinese company that also couldn't get things going. In 2019, Aptera came back with a new plan — and this Aptera three-wheeler is the result.
Aptera claims that its EV has a 400-mile range thanks to its aerodynamic body and 2,200-pound weight. The 42.0 kWh battery is tiny, but the solar panels will help keep it topped up, according to the company. The solar panels will allegedly provide up to 40 miles of range per day — so if you drive less than 30 miles, you'll technically never have to charge your car (provided you live somewhere sunny).
The Aptera has just 201 hp, but its lightweight carbon fiber body and aluminum chassis mean it can reach 60 mph in six seconds and has a top speed of 101 mph. However, it's just a two-seater, and its futuristic shape doesn't really offer much room for luggage. Still, at just $40,000 — and even less for future models with fewer solar panels and reduced range — Aptera Motors' vehicles could eventually become cost-effective and convenient ways to get around a sunny city.