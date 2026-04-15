This US Company Wants To Start Mass Producing Affordable Solar-Powered Cars

Aptera Motors, a vehicle startup out of Carlsbad, California, started taking reservations for its solar-powered, three-wheeled EVs in 2020. By 2025, it had a claimed 50,000 reservations at $40,000 a pop. As of 2026, it is hoping to start mass production of the Launch Edition models by the end of the year.

Aptera has significantly upped its operations since July 2025, thanks to the startup going public on NASDAQ, allowing it to grab attention from suppliers and financial backers — leading to more supplies and equipment. "Having a public profile means that a lot of people are seeing what we're doing and getting excited about solar mobility and it being a real part of the transportation landscape over the next few years," co-CEO Chris Anthony told NBC 7 San Diego.

As of early 2026, the plant was building a small fleet of test vehicles, which will drive around the San Diego area. A 12-step manufacturing process is in place that will allegedly allow the facility to produce 40 solar-powered cars each eight-hour shift once production is in full swing.