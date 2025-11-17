After 20 Long Years, Aptera Finally Has A (Somewhat) Drivable Car

It's not difficult to find examples of young car brands that have been around for less than a decade yet are already churning out thousands of cars per year. Aptera, on the other hand, was founded in 2005 but has never delivered a single car to customers. However, it has now managed to develop a working prototype, which Marques Brownlee was given exclusive access to for an Auto Focus review.

Aptera allowed Brownlee to take the car out on public roads, where some of its limitations quickly became apparent. The car's extremely limited rear and sidewards visibility proved to be a problem, with Brownlee having to rely solely on the wing mirror cameras, as the side window's split design meant that it was tricky to see out of them. Aptera is reportedly planning on fitting a rearview camera to the car, but at the time of the review, it wasn't working, so there was no way to see directly behind the car either.

The unusual teardrop-like design of the car helps make it very aerodynamically slippery, but its stuck-out front wheels also meant that it was difficult to work out exactly where the car ended. At the back, the Aptera only has one wheel, making it look even weirder. Technically, it isn't classed as a car at all — it's instead classed as a motorcycle, which means Aptera can skirt around some of the tougher crash safety regulations that cars have to adhere to.