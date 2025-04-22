Butterfly Vs. Scissor Doors: What's The Difference Between Them?

Sports cars and other high-performance vehicles are typically designed with two key factors in mind: Some impressive vital statistics on paper, and the stylish aesthetics to match. Such vehicles will often boast unique aesthetic touches that more conventional everyday models will lack. For instance, lots of us will be used to swinging our way in and out of standard-issue car doors that open outwards. Functional, yes, but generally not stylish or especially interesting. Some models, however, opt for something with much more wow factor, such as butterfly doors or scissor doors. There's something wonderfully futuristic about such doors, as though the occupants are emerging from a sleek Star Wars spaceship. To the untrained eye, it might be quite easy to mistake one type for the other, but there's more of a difference between scissor and butterfly doors than you might think.

Advertisement

Conventional car doors simply open outwards, and sometimes deceptively widely so. This can restrict the driver or passenger's exit from or passage into the vehicle, should they be in an unfavorable position in an emergency or should fellow drivers park too close in a busy lot. Both scissor and butterfly doors can be less vulnerable to this sort of issue because they open primarily vertically. The difference is that scissor doors are generally designed to simply open directly upwards, while butterfly doors 'unfurl,' both outwards and upwards. As such, "Automotive A-Z: Lane's Complete Dictionary Of Automotive Terms" notes that they are "hinged at the front edge behind the front wheel," and describes them as "a cross between a conventional door and a scissor door."

Advertisement