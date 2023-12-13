This Sporty Land Rover Concept Put Scissor Doors On An SUV

Land Rover is synonymous with capable off-roaders that can take you over rough terrain in style, and it's known for its iconic and timeless designs too. The design we associate with Land Rover and Range Rover can be traced back decades, right back to the company's beginnings, but the look of today's models owes a lot to one concept in particular, the 2004 Range Stormer concept.

It was a radical two-door Range Rover SUV design study that not only previewed a new model (the Range Rover Sport that was revealed later in 2004 and introduced one year later), but it also showed the way forward for the brand's design for well over a decade after it was revealed. Probably the craziest thing about this concept is not the way it looks or the fact that it's a two-door, but the fact that its doors open upward, like on a Lamborghini.

Scissor doors are not something you would expect to see on an SUV, even in a two-door design study, so they make the Range Stormer concept quite special. Its doors open very wide, and when fully open, they sit almost vertically, giving the vehicle a lot of presence.