TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus USB4 SSD Enclosure Makes Pro Speed Feel Simple
The TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus USB4 SSD enclosure delivers exactly what it's meant to — high-performance portable storage. If what you're looking for is an enclosure for an SSD that's as fast as you're going to find it at this price — this is it. The hardware is compact and optimized for cooling, the process you'll go through to install your SSD is super simple, and you get a fancy carrying bag for good measure.
So long as you're working with the proper SSD, this piece of hardware can allow you access to top-tier speedy data storage and transfer — or you can use the whole thing as a MacOS boot disk if you really want. I took the opportunity to install a Western Digital (WD_BLACK) 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD (M.2 2280) and did some testing with an Apple M4 Pro Mac mini to check the features of this enclosure, top to bottom.
Hardware and Installation
Immediately upon opening the box, I was pleased to find the heft and precision I'd assumed would be inside. I've used some TerraMaster hardware in the past, so I expected high-end metal and construction, and this enclosure did not disappoint. The industrial design of this enclosure lends itself to pairing with a wide variety of computers — not least of all those made with metal alloys like this.
Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy makes up the bulk of this hardware, fitting around and protecting the SSD that's meant to be installed within. Cooling fins around the exterior of the enclosure allow for optimal cooling without moving parts — no fans needed.
The enclosure includes a pre-installed strip of thermal paste and an extra strip of thermal paste if you decide you'd like to switch to a new SSD. Also in the box is a screwdriver, a USB-C cord, and a protective drawstring bag. The screwdriver works to open the screw holding the enclosure together and it works with the screw that holds your SSD tight once it's installed.
Testing Speed and Staying Cool
Speed testing this hardware delivered pleasing results. Working with the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test app from Blackmagic Design Inc on our Apple M4 Pro Mac mini (running MacOS 15.5+), we saw write speeds of 3485+, read speeds at 3490+, again and again — well within TerraMaster's claims for this enclosure with this SSD.
At no point in my testing of this hardware did the enclosure heat up — and at no point did data transfer slow down. I have never before used an external SSD drive that's worked this speedily and this consistently — TerraMaster's made a winner.
Price and Release
You can purchase the TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus from TerraMaster's online store now. This portable high-speed SSD enclosure will cost you approximately $109.99 and it's ready to ship immediately. This purchase includes the enclosure, pre-installed thermal paste, an extra strip of thermal paste, USB4 cord, and a miniature screwdriver to install your SSD. The SSD is not included with this price.
This enclosure is included in TerraMaster's satisfaction guarantee which allows you 15 days of use. During that risk-free trial period, if you find yourself dissatisfied for any reason, you'll be able to return the product for a full refund of the purchase price.