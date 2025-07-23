TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus USB4 SSD Enclosure Makes Pro Speed Feel Simple

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The TerraMaster D1 SSD Plus USB4 SSD enclosure delivers exactly what it's meant to — high-performance portable storage. If what you're looking for is an enclosure for an SSD that's as fast as you're going to find it at this price — this is it. The hardware is compact and optimized for cooling, the process you'll go through to install your SSD is super simple, and you get a fancy carrying bag for good measure.

So long as you're working with the proper SSD, this piece of hardware can allow you access to top-tier speedy data storage and transfer — or you can use the whole thing as a MacOS boot disk if you really want. I took the opportunity to install a Western Digital (WD_BLACK) 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD (M.2 2280) and did some testing with an Apple M4 Pro Mac mini to check the features of this enclosure, top to bottom.