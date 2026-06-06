13 Weird Things That Can Go Wrong With Your 3D Printer

A 3D printer might have been one of the most exciting purchases my household has ever made. First, our basic bed-slinger 3D printers were simple enough that a 12-year-old could put them together solo. Plus, the ability to print basically whatever we wanted, whenever we wanted, was super cool.

We did learn there are certain things you shouldn't 3D print at home, of course. Still, you'll find plenty of beginner 3D printing projects that will keep you busy for ages. But what happens when your printer starts printing wonky, or stops printing altogether?

A few years ago, as a newbie to 3D printing, I spent ages on Google researching possible fixes for all the weird problems that cropped up. Even now, as our printers are becoming old news as technology advances, the same issues continue to plague 3D printing forums. Things often go wrong with 3D printers, and often in weird ways, but especially with bed-slinger models. Here's what to consider could go wrong, plus how to fix it — or at least a starting point for finding a fix.