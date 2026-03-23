5 Things You Should Never 3D Print At Home

A hefty chunk of the 3D printing community is built around 3D printing toys. Sure, most of these people are making models that only ever sit on a shelf, but nonetheless, a 3D printer seems like an easy and effective way to make a kid's toy, possibly even for cheap. Hold off on that one. With likely few exceptions, we heavily discourage printing toys for young children.

The first reason is perhaps the most obvious: microplastics. 3D printers print in plastic, and plastic loves to break down into microscopic pieces that can enter our stomachs and lungs. To be fair, this is mostly a risk during the 3D printing process, when the plastic is being heated and released into the air. However, even after that's done, 3D prints — as anyone who has made one knows — require quite a lot of cleanup that could dislodge more plastic particles that children might ingest. Scientists are growing increasingly concerned about 3D-printed projects and how many microplastics they can produce, and in general, plastic children's toys are growing increasingly anathema. Stacking store-bought building bricks, for example, produces a ton. You get the point. Less plastic around small kids who lick their toys and don't wash their hands before eating is a good thing.

The second reason is toy safety. The U.S. CPSC has a long guidance list on what material toys should be made out of, how small they should be, what sorts of edges and projections they should have, and more. It's exhaustive, and thank goodness it is. Child choking hazards and the like are no laughing matter. So maybe just sit this category out entirely and buy toys from the store that have been subjected to government regulations.