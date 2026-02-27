New Law Would Demand 'Firearm Blocking' Tech In Every 3D Printer

As 3D printers from a number of brands get better and less expensive, there's always the question of 3D-printed guns. After all, 3D printers are showing up in combat roles. To counter this, at least in California, Assembly member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan introduced a bill that would mandate that every 3D printer sold in California be coded with "firearm blocking features designed to prevent the printing of dangerous gun parts and ghost guns."

The bill, AB 2047, states: "all 3D printers sold in California will be required to include firearm detection algorithms and software controls that identify files designed to produce guns and illegal gun parts, then block those printing requests."

The definition of "ghost gun" varies, but it usually refers to firearms without serial numbers or easily traceable markings.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, it's federally legal to make your own firearms and does not require a serial number as long as the firearm in question is not being sold for a profit and is "detectable" by metal detectors and X-rays.