4 Ways The US Military Is Using 3D Printing Technology

3D printing has been a major leap forward in technology, allowing the creation of products with the press of a button. While hobbyists have definitely taken advantage of 3D printing to manufacture costumes and collectibles with something like a beginner-level Anycubic Photon M3 printer, professionals have been able to leverage it to cut costs, labor, and project's completion time. It's not just civilians benefiting from 3D printing. The Department of Defense refers to it as additive manufacturing, but the U.S. military is taking advantage of this technology in a number of ways. The Pentagon and every branch of the U.S. military is so invested in 3D printing that they're even developing larger than average printers.

Advertisement

The U.S. Army is making strides in improving 3D printing technology, creating the world's largest metal 3D printer. It can manufacture hulls for ground vehicles left and right, potentially cutting production time in half. The U.S. DEVCOM Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) started the Jointless Hull Project in 2021. This project is being coordinated and led by prime contractor ASTRO America with several other subcontractors. Edward Flinn, director of the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence at RIA-JMTC said (via U.S. Army), "[The technology] opens up the aperture of our capabilities."

Building vehicle parts is just one use for additive manufacturing in the military. According to Forbes, in 2022, the Defense Department wrote a report that recommended the military expand on its use of additive manufacturing because of how useful of a tool it is. Here are the many ways 3D printing is helping the United States military.

Advertisement