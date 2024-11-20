Where Are US Navy Nuclear Submarines Built And Who Builds Them?

The U.S. Navy has a massive submarine fleet, and every vessel is nuclear-powered. It's been that way since the submarine force fully modernized with nuclear power with the decommissioning of its last diesel-powered submarine, the USS Dolphin (AGSS-555), on Jan. 15, 2007. Of course, nuclear power appeared in U.S. subs long before that, going back as far as 1954, with the introduction of the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), but it took some time for the older subs to age out of the fleet.

Constructing anything nuclear-powered is a monumental achievement, and it's a very complex process to bring all the components together into a functioning boat. Submarines are even more complex, given how they operate. Because of this, the U.S. doesn't build its nuclear submarines all over the place. Instead, there are only two locations in the country where they're constructed. These are found in Groton, Connecticut, which is the oldest of the two sites, and Newport News, Virginia, and while they're not the only shipyards found in the U.S., they are the only places nuclear subs are built.

Each location is managed by a different defense contractor, so General Dynamics Electric Boat (GD/EB) Division maintains the operation in Groton, while Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding handles the operation in Virginia. The facility in Groton only constructs submarines, while the Newport News site also constructs aircraft carriers. While there are many shipyards around the nation, whenever a submarine needs significant repairs or must undergo Refueling and Overhaul (ROH), they return to one of the two places where they were constructed.

