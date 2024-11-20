Where Are US Navy Nuclear Submarines Built And Who Builds Them?
The U.S. Navy has a massive submarine fleet, and every vessel is nuclear-powered. It's been that way since the submarine force fully modernized with nuclear power with the decommissioning of its last diesel-powered submarine, the USS Dolphin (AGSS-555), on Jan. 15, 2007. Of course, nuclear power appeared in U.S. subs long before that, going back as far as 1954, with the introduction of the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), but it took some time for the older subs to age out of the fleet.
Constructing anything nuclear-powered is a monumental achievement, and it's a very complex process to bring all the components together into a functioning boat. Submarines are even more complex, given how they operate. Because of this, the U.S. doesn't build its nuclear submarines all over the place. Instead, there are only two locations in the country where they're constructed. These are found in Groton, Connecticut, which is the oldest of the two sites, and Newport News, Virginia, and while they're not the only shipyards found in the U.S., they are the only places nuclear subs are built.
Each location is managed by a different defense contractor, so General Dynamics Electric Boat (GD/EB) Division maintains the operation in Groton, while Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding handles the operation in Virginia. The facility in Groton only constructs submarines, while the Newport News site also constructs aircraft carriers. While there are many shipyards around the nation, whenever a submarine needs significant repairs or must undergo Refueling and Overhaul (ROH), they return to one of the two places where they were constructed.
Huntington Ingalls Industries: Newport News, VA
Huntington Ingalls Industries is the only designer, builder, and refueler for the United States' fleet of aircraft carriers, but it's also one of the two places that construct nuclear submarines. Since its founding in 1886, the Newport News shipyard has constructed over 800 Navy and commercial vessels. It has contributed greatly to the U.S. war effort, though it didn't deliver its first submarine to the Navy until 1905. Regarding submarine construction, Newport News Shipbuilding has constructed 29 of the 52 Los Angeles-class subs built.
Additionally, HII partners with General Dynamics to produce the Columbia-class fleet of new nuclear-powered, nuclear missile submarines. This new class will replace the aging fleet of Ohio-class nuclear missile submarines. A dozen of the new boats will be constructed at Newport News, where modules will be built for the bow, stern, weapons modules, auxiliary machinery rooms, and the submarine's superstructure. On top of the Columbia-class subs, Newport is also hard at work constructing Virginia-class fast attack submarines, which is also being done in cooperation with General Dynamics.
Unfortunately, supply chain issues may delay the first sub in the class from setting sail on time. Should that happen, the USS District of Columbia (SSBN-826) may not set sail until Fiscal Year 2028. In addition to submarine construction, the Newport News Shipbuilding also services submarines across the fleet.
General Dynamics Electric Boat Division: Groton, CT
General Dynamics Electric Boat is the main submarine builder for the United States Navy and has been for more than a century. The company launched in 1899 and operated several shipyards before eventually moving the entirety of its submarine construction to its facility in Groton, CT. Long before that happened, the company produced the U.S.' first commissioned submarine, the USS Holland (SS-1), in 1900. The first sub built in Groton was the USS Cuttlefish (SS-171) in 1931.
Groton continued manufacturing submarines throughout World War II and has since continued the trend, though the company's name has changed a few times since its inception before transforming into a division of General Dynamics in the '50s. Notably, the first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), was constructed by the Electric Boat company in 1954, so it's safe to say, Groton, CT, was and remains at the forefront of U.S. Navy submarine development. The site was also the location where the first ballistic missile submarine, the USS George Washington (SSBN-598), was constructed.
Following these creations, General Dynamics Electric Boat Division produced 33 of the 62 Los Angeles-class submarines and many of the Ohio-class submarines in the fleet as well. The USS Virginia (SSN 774) was also constructed by GD/EB, marking a significant advancement in submarine design, as it was the first boat to be designed from the keel up using computers. Like the facility in Newport News, Groton also provides repairs and overhauls to the Navy's Ohio, Los Angeles, Seawolf, and Virginia-class submarines.