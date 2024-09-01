Ballistic Missile Submarines Vs. Attack Submarines: What's The Difference?

To the uninitiated, it might seem like if you've seen one submarine, you've seen them all. After all, movies like "Crimson Tide" and "The Hunt for Red October" kind of show all subs performing the same actions. They submerge, launch torpedoes at other subs, and then go back to port after a job well done.

Submarines built during World War II were all primarily designed to attack adversarial submarines and surface ships. There wasn't much difference between their missions. However, the creation of nuclear power changed everything, and America quickly started developing a deterrent program. This included its fleet of submarines: First, America developed submarines that could launch guided missiles, starting with the USS Cusk (SS/SSG-348) in 1947. Then, there was the first nuclear-powered submarine (USS Nautilus SSN-571) in 1954.

1959 brought about a split in missions for submarines because that was when the United States Navy developed the USS George Washington (SSBN-598), the first nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Now America's surprisingly large submarine fleet is comprised of more than just a variety of classes, but varying sized submarines with very different objectives as well. It's not wrong to say that fast attack subs and ballistic missile submarines have many of them same basic features. They all have an attack center (or bridge), a sonar room, and a nuclear reactor, among other similarities, but their naval capabilities vary.

