Can You Legally Sell 3D Printed Items? It Depends

For most folks, 3D printing is nothing more than a fun little hobby. However, some prefer to learn the ins and outs of how 3D printers work so they can use them to create products that they can sell. Considering how much people love trinkets, the relatively low cost of smaller items, and the presence of maker-centric platforms such as Etsy, selling 3D-printed items seems like the perfect side hustle to make some extra cash. At the same time, though, there are situations where doing so can put you on the wrong side of the law.

One such situation involves selling 3d prints based on existing, copyrighted properties. Using the likeness of characters like Pikachu or Mickey Mouse, for example, will cause you to run afoul of copyright law, which stipulates that only the legal owner of a copyrighted work (such as a fictional character) can legally reproduce, make decisions about, and profit from it. Without legally binding permission from the owner, printing and selling (thus, profiting) from such material is a no-go.

Similarly, using and selling 3D prints created using another individual's blueprints can be legally troublesome. Some of these blueprints may only be shared under non-commercial licenses, preventing you from using them to make a profit. With all of that said, it's quite easy to stay in the good graces of the law while running a 3D printing business. Here's how to keep your 3D printing business venture entirely legal.