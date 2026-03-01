5 Fun And Simple Toys You Can Make At Home With A 3D Printer

There are many practical 3D-printed items that can upgrade your home office and organize your living area, but sometimes it's just more fun to make some goofy little toys. These easy-to-print games and models can be great for makers of all skill levels, but they're particularly nice for those new to 3D printing.

Starting with simple projects like these can be great for calibrating your printer and slicing software, helping you lay down those first filament layers on the print bed and build confidence before taking on bigger and more challenging projects. After all, you probably don't want to jump straight into the more complex articulated or awkwardly shaped toy designs right off the bat. Instead, starting with prints made up of solid pieces that don't require the headache of overhang supports might be the way to go.

There are plenty of free and paid 3D print files available from sites like My Mini Factory, Thingiverse, and Printables that fit these criteria perfectly. Of course, while these can be fun to browse, not all of them have been tested, and some may even be unfinished. One of the best ways to find reputable designs is to look at the most popular toys, then check to make sure others have successfully printed them and can attest to their quality.