Why Nintendo Doesn't Want You Using Emulators To Play Its Games

If you've been keeping up with the headlines on video game websites, then you may have seen how Nintendo struck the latest blow in its longtime war on fan-made emulators of its consoles. Most recently, Nintendo of America filed a federal lawsuit in the District of Rhode Island against Tropic Haze LLC, the company behind Yuzu, a Switch emulator. The Tropic Haze/yuzu team, seemingly seeing themselves as no match for Nintendo's lawyers and unlimited resources, quickly folded, officially agreeing to a $2.4 million settlement a week later.

Of course, the case is more complicated than Nintendo suing over the development of an emulator. Emulators themselves are entirely legal; where it gets murky is when unauthorized copies of software are brought into the mix. That doesn't just refer to games; the BIOS for a console qualifies as copyrighted software, as well. Providing tools that break copy protection are another way to run afoul of the law, while charging for your emulator is a sure-fire way to raise Nintendo's ire even if everything that you're doing is legal.

With that in mind, let's take a look at Nintendo's history with emulation — as opposed to its own fascinating history — the company's official comments on the matter, its past related legal action, why it singled out Yuzu, and why some gamers view the company as a bunch of hypocrites.