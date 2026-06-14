What Does The CE Mean On Electronics & Other Products?

Flip over almost any gadget in your house — let's skip the washing machine for your spine's sake — and you'll spot two little letters near the power ratings: CE. Everything from the everyday, like chargers, to the less common, like drones, has them. Sometimes when something's that common, people tend to skip thinking about why it's even there. But if you're one of the few curious people who wondered, there's an answer.

CE is actually short for conformité européenne, French for European conformity. A product with that stamp means it complies with the European Union's rules on health, safety, and the environment. It came into being in 1993, when that tag was locked into EU law, though it was only in 1996 that electronics were required to carry it. The actual chain of events that led to its creation began in 1985, when the European Economic Community, the EU's earlier form, launched a plan called the New Approach. The goal was to get countries to agree on shared safety basics for the sake of simplicity, while also letting companies vouch for their own stuff.

What the mark really buys is freedom for companies and sellers to move the item across the EU and the wider European Economic Area, no matter where it was made. Even some non-EEA countries require it, like Switzerland and Turkey.