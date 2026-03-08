5 Of The Best Portable Phone Chargers, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Portable chargers, also called power banks, are useful accessories for keeping you powered on the go. That way, if your phone (or even laptop) runs out of power, you're not tied to an outlet waiting for your device to juice up. However, if you go on Amazon and search for "power bank," you'd find tons of options with prices ranging from less than $20 to over $100. Because of this, you might be confused about what's the best one to get for yourself, especially as you wonder whether that cheap, no-name portable charger at the top of the list will damage your phone.
Thankfully, Consumer Reports did the checking for us, sharing the best portable phone chargers that it has tested. This includes testing the power bank's charging output, capacity, portability, and recharging speed. The organization has also tested models from popular brands like Anker, Belkin, Iniu, Mophie, and RAVPower, but we're only listing the top five that have made the cut.
Anker Prime Power Bank 27,650 mAh 250W
The Anker Prime Power Bank has a massive capacity of 27,650 mAh, which should be enough to recharge a typical smartphone from dead empty to full four to six times and even juice up your laptop once or twice. Despite that, it's rated at 99.54 watt hours(Wh), meaning it still falls under the TSA's 100 Wh maximum requirement to carry on passenger flights without prior arrangement and won't get confiscated at the airport.
Another thing that makes this a great pick is that it has a maximum power output of 250 watts using two ports simultaneously. That means you can charge your 140-watt laptop using one USB-C port while using the other to fast-charge your smartphone. Anker says that this power bank is fast enough to bring a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in under half an hour — so, if you need to work on-the-go but don't want a bulky accessory attached to your laptop, you can just quickly top it up while taking a short break.
Once you get to your destination and find your power bank empty, you can use two USB-C cables and a high-powered charger to quickly fill it back up. It takes just under 40 minutes to go from zero to 100%, ensuring that it's ready for another charge as quickly as possible. Aside from its fast-charging chops, it also features a screen that lets you see its charging status and battery levels, as well as an app that helps you find it should you misplace the device.
This power bank is heavy, though, weighing in at 665 grams or about 23.5 ounces. It's also rather pricey at $179.99 on Amazon, but that is the price that you have to pay if you want peace of mind.
Mophie Powerstation Pro AC 27,000 mAh 100W
If you're a power user and frequently carry multiple phones, tablets, and laptops, or you're the tech person in your family that everyone relies on for backup power, then the Mophie Powerstation might be something that you should add to your arsenal. What makes this different from most other portable chargers is that it comes with an AC port that can push out up to 100 watts of power, making it a device that would go well with other cool gadgets any digital nomad would want to have.
Even if your device doesn't support USB charging, you can just plug it into this power bank with the traditional wall plug, and you're good to go. Of course, it also comes with two USB-C ports that output 60 watts each and a USB-A port that can hit 20 watts. In total, the Powerstation Pro AC can deliver 140 watts across all its ports, including the AC charging plug.
You also won't lack charging capacity with the Mophie Powerstation Pro AC, which has a 27,000 mAh capacity, which the manufacturer claims is large enough to fully charge an empty iPhone 15 Pro up to five times. Its high-watt output also means that the phone will hit 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which should be good enough to get you going for about half a day if you forgot to charge your phone last night. As usual, this power bank's high capacity comes at a price, as it would cost you $199.95 on the Zagg website. It's also quite hefty at 2.15 pounds (nearly a kilo), but it does come with a strap to help you carry it around.
Anker Nano Portable Charger 22.5W 5,000 mAh
Those who like traveling light will not appreciate the heavy weight that most power banks add to their bags or purses. But if you only need something to keep you topped up in case of an emergency, Anker has a solution for that with the Nano Portable Charger. This tiny power bank weighs just 3.5 ounces or 100 grams and easily fits within the palm of your hand — a far cry from some of the massive power banks on the market. Its 5,000 mAh capacity should be good enough to refill your iPhone 15 up to 79% and get you through the day.
Another key feature that this portable phone charger has is the built-in USB-C connector. So, if you need to charge while using your device, you can just flip up the connector and attach it directly to your phone's charging port, even if it has a case (but it might have an issue with thicker cases like the OtterBox Defender). This makes it quite convenient to use, although Anker recommends still supporting both the power bank and the phone with your hands.
Aside from its built-in USB-C connector, there's also another USB-C port, allowing you to keep it connected to your phone while also recharging the power bank. That way, even if you just have a single USB-C cable and adapter, you can use its pass-through charging feature to top up both devices while you sleep. This rather compact portable phone charger is quite affordable at just $26.99 on Amazon. Even then, you're not giving up aesthetics and functionality at that price, although it doesn't have the capacity to fully charge your phone or laptop.
Iniu B61 Portable Charger 22.5W 10,000 mAh
Inui says that a 10,000 mAh capacity often offers the best balance between size and capacity for daily use, which is why it's offering the B61 power bank. The company claims that this is the smallest portable charger you can get with this capacity, measuring just 4.2 x 2.6 x 0.9 inches and weighing less than 7 ounces (196 grams). Despite that, it still comes with one USB-C and two USB-A ports, allowing you to charge up to three devices simultaneously.
Its 10,000 mAh capacity should be enough to charge an empty smartphone about twice, and its 22.5-watt output can bring an empty iPhone to 60% in just 30 minutes. This isn't the largest-capacity or fastest-charging we've seen, but its portability more than makes up for these shortcomings. Inui also added a built-in phone holder — a thoughtful feature to easily let you watch your favorite shows or movies while using this power bank.
The Inui B61 is listed on Amazon for $26.99, putting it around the same price as the Nano Portable Charger despite having a larger capacity. This affordable price makes it one of the cheap power banks that can compete with the more popular Anker. And although you cannot just hang it off your smartphone like the Nano, it's still small and pocketable enough that it won't be a bother to carry around all day and use when needed.
Mophie Prime 20 Portable Power Bank 20,000 mAh 18W
If you plan on traveling and want to use your phone, tablet, or handheld console to pass the time while you're in transit, a 10,000 mAh power bank might not be enough to keep you powered, especially if you're taking a long flight or train ride. If that's the case, a 20,000 mAh portable phone charger like the Mophie Prime 20 should be enough to tide you over for several hours. This should have enough capacity to give you four full phone charges or to top up multiple devices, keeping you powered as you sit on a plane.
This power bank offers three ports — two USB-A and one USB-C port — allowing you to simultaneously power up your phone, wireless earbuds, and laptop. More importantly, its relative light weight at 1.17 pounds (19 ounces) and slim design mean you can easily slip it into your bag without weighing yourself down. If you don't need all the bells and whistles found on other, more expensive models and want something simple and easy to carry, the Mophie Prime 20 Portable Charger is an excellent choice. It's also quite affordable, at just $54.95 on Amazon.