5 Of The Best Portable Phone Chargers, According To Consumer Reports

The Anker Prime Power Bank has a massive capacity of 27,650 mAh, which should be enough to recharge a typical smartphone from dead empty to full four to six times and even juice up your laptop once or twice. Despite that, it's rated at 99.54 watt hours(Wh), meaning it still falls under the TSA's 100 Wh maximum requirement to carry on passenger flights without prior arrangement and won't get confiscated at the airport.

Another thing that makes this a great pick is that it has a maximum power output of 250 watts using two ports simultaneously. That means you can charge your 140-watt laptop using one USB-C port while using the other to fast-charge your smartphone. Anker says that this power bank is fast enough to bring a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in under half an hour — so, if you need to work on-the-go but don't want a bulky accessory attached to your laptop, you can just quickly top it up while taking a short break.

Once you get to your destination and find your power bank empty, you can use two USB-C cables and a high-powered charger to quickly fill it back up. It takes just under 40 minutes to go from zero to 100%, ensuring that it's ready for another charge as quickly as possible. Aside from its fast-charging chops, it also features a screen that lets you see its charging status and battery levels, as well as an app that helps you find it should you misplace the device.

This power bank is heavy, though, weighing in at 665 grams or about 23.5 ounces. It's also rather pricey at $179.99 on Amazon, but that is the price that you have to pay if you want peace of mind.