Will TSA Confiscate Your Lithium-Ion Portable Phone Charger

If you're shopping for a new portable phone charger before your trip, don't just grab the biggest, most powerful-looking option you can find. TSA has strict rules on what kind of electronics are allowed in checked bags, and that massive, reliable-looking power bank might be just the reason airport security pulls you aside.

Lithium-ion batteries can easily overheat, catch fire, or even explode if they overheat or get damaged. And that risk becomes much harder to manage in the cargo hold, where fires can go undetected. The TSA and FAA require all spare lithium-ion batteries, including portable chargers, to stay in the cabin where it's easier for flight personnel to manage. That means you can bring your power bank in a carry-on luggage, but only if it meets certain guidelines.

The biggest thing TSA agents are looking at is the watt-hour (Wh) rating of the battery. If your power bank has a capacity of 100 Wh or lower, you're good to go. Most small- to medium-sized power banks fall within this limit anyway, so you can bring it onboard with no problem. If it's between 101 Wh and 160 Wh, you'll need the airline's approval to carry it with you. But anything over 160 Wh is a no-no. The TSA will confiscate it.