5 Cool Gadgets That Any Digital Nomad Would Want In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
These days, more and more members of the world's workforce are taking care of business outside the confines of the traditional office space. But for some, the "work from home" way of life is not quite enough, with millions of so-called digital nomads making the world at large their personal office.
That life is, of course, not for everyone, as living and working on the road can be taxing on a personal level. It can also be complicated from a technical standpoint because, well, getting your work done in hotel rooms, cafes and Airbnb rentals means that you need to bring requisite gear with you, and that means you need to be able to pack it away and carry it with you wherever your work might take you.
Given those facts, packable portability is one of the primary requisites for the digital nomads of the world. Not surprisingly, tech factions have worked to develop gadgets and devices that are small enough and durable enough to take with you, but also capable of handling whatever work you throw their way. Mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and noise-cancelling headphones (or ear buds if you prefer) have long been deemed the most legit essentials for those who perpetually work away from the home office. But if you're looking to upgrade your workflow on the road, these slick gadgets may well be the best way to go. And yeah, we also happen to think they're pretty cool too.
OriMouse Folding Mouse
Whether you've armed yourself with a shiny new laptop or picked up a reliable used device from one of the major tech manufacturers, that unit is undoubtedly the MVP of your workflow when you're operating in the digital wilds. But even the newest of the new laptops on the market can prove frustrating for anyone who prefers using a mouse to a trackpad.
Historically, travelers have solved the ongoing trackpad conundrum by simply packing a cordless mouse in their bags alongside their laptop. Some might, however, prefer not to sacrifice that precious space in their backpack or carry-on luggage. And if you're one of those digital nomads who protects the space in their packs above all else, myAir.0 has found a slick fix with its foldable OriMouse.
Yes, myAir.0 has made a functional, origami-inspired mouse that actually folds flat for easy storage in your backpack or computer bag. In fact, when folded flat, the Bluetooth 5.2-enabled mouse may even slide snugly into a pocket. It's even compatible with devices powered by macOS, iPadOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows, though you'll want to check compatibility with older versions of those operating systems. The mouse is also available in multiple colors, giving you the chance to personalize your purchase. Whatever color you choose, you'll likely earn a few cool points when you whip this device out to work in a cafe or hotel lobby. Perhaps best of all, the OriMouse is not terribly expensive, with myAir.0 selling them for as little as $75.
Anker Prime Power Bank
For those who regularly find themselves working away on the road, power is a constant source of concern. After all, working in the wild means you won't always be able to plug your device in when the battery is low. Heck, that may even prove to be the case when you're banging away at your keyboard in an airport or a local cafe, 'cause outlets tend to be a little scarcer in those public spaces. Given that fact, the USB-charging power bank has fast become one of the most legit must-have devices for those who claim digital nomad status. And if you're in the market for such a device, we can tell you that Anker makes some of the best power banks available.
Now, when it comes to using a power bank to charge your laptop, there are a few caveats to consider, as they may not be powerful enough to charge the device's high-capacity battery packs. But if you're looking for a charger that claims it can handle the load, the 27k, 250w Anker Prime Power Bank is a prime candidate for the job.
It is, of course, hardly a cheap option when it comes to power banks, with Anker selling the charger for $179.99 through its online outlet and its Amazon store. However, for that price, you get a well-rated power bank as packable as it is powerful and is airline-safe to boot. The Prime Power Bank is also equipped with three USB ports, meaning you can charge multiple devices at the same time, which is nice.
Apple Air Tags
For those who choose to spend the bulk of their working life out in the world at large, misplacing a wallet, a set of keys, a mobile device, or, heaven forbid, an entire bag full of gear is a legit "worst-case scenario" sort of happening. Such an event can, after all, put you behind schedule and end up costing you time and money that you cannot afford to lose. And yet, these things go missing all the time when you're out and about, making location systems like Apple's Find My app invaluable innovations in the tech arena.
Apple's Air Tag devices have become every bit as important, as they work in conjunction with the Find My app to help keep track of any gear you choose to attach them to. In turn, the pint-sized devices could deliver big-time peace of mind with their secure Bluetooth signal pinging nearby Find My-enabled devices and, by way of iCloud, relaying their location to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.
That process is also encrypted to ensure anonymity from prying eyes. They're also water and dust resistant, come with a long-lasting and replaceable battery, and can be personalized with free engraving. Per Apple, the upgraded 2nd Gen Air Tags feature louder speakers than their predecessors and provide increased precision in tracking. As Apple is currently selling a single Air Tag for just $29 through Amazon, they're also a cost-effective security measure, which makes them sort of a no-brainer.
TP-Link Portable Wi-Fi Router
Access to a good Wi-Fi signal can be a make-or-break sort of deal in your on-the-road workflow. Perhaps even more so than a power supply, as you can usually find a way to charge your battery. But a lack of a solid Wi-Fi signal can upend your workflow altogether. While this may be less of a problem for those who stay in hotels when doing the digital nomad thing, those who opt instead for a rental property might find the Wi-Fi signal flagging the further you get away from the router, potentially making kitchens, balconies, and bedrooms impossible to work in.
A Wi-Fi extender may do the trick in a rental space, but they have their limitations. And if you're trying to work in an airport or cafe, they're basically useless. Thus, it might be wise to bring your very own Wi-Fi router like the TP-Link Portable AX1500 model on location with you. Portable routers, of course, create a secure network via cellular networks or by bridging existing Wi-Fi signals, significantly bolstering your work-on-the-go flow.
As for the TP-Link Portable Router, the company is currently selling the devices for $38.97 through its Amazon outlet. For that reasonable investment, users will add a highly transportable pocket-sized router with 1,201 MBPS speed credentials that may allow them to get some work done whenever and wherever they need to. The one drawback is that the device does not have a built-in battery, meaning you might need that Anker power bank to use it.
Peak Design Mobile Tripod
We'd be the first to admit that a tripod for your mobile device may not be high on the list for many who opt to work as far away from an actual office as they can. But if your work requires you to take photos on the fly with your mobile device, a decent tripod is an absolute must. Apart from that, you might occasionally find yourself in need of taking a call while working away on your laptop, and a handy little tripod can ensure you keep your hands free for work.
When you're traveling, you will, naturally, want to ensure the tripod takes up as little space as possible, which brings us to the super slim, uniquely fashioned Mobile Tripod from Peak Design. The versatile, travel-friendly tripod is about as slim as you'll find on the market, collapsing to just 0.5mm when not in use. For most people, that will be slim enough to leave the tripod attached to their phone even when they aren't using it.
It attaches via magnets and is MagSafe compatible. As such, installation requires little more than slapping it onto the back of your device and going, though some reviewers have noted the magnets may be prone to sliding under pressure. Either way, the tripod is also pretty versatile, functioning as a tripod, kickstand, or with standard grip hold. At $79.95, Peak Design's Tripod might be pricier than some prefer. But sometimes you gotta pay a premium for what appears to be a premium product.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few gadgets that might be particularly helpful to individuals who live and work on the road. In doing so, we sought out a few easy-to-pack gadgets that we believe could increase the productivity of any digital nomad or even just protect the gear they use to get their work done. The items we selected also met our general criteria in terms of perceived usefulness and price point. Whenever possible, reviews from tech professionals and everyday consumers were also referenced.