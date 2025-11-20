This Traveler Found Out The Hard Way Being A Digital Nomad Isn't As Easy As It Sounds

Working as a digital nomad sounds like a sweet deal. You mostly get to set your own hours (depends on the kind of remote work, really), which typically lets you work from anywhere in the world. Want to see the sunny beaches of Southern California or explore New England during the fall? You're your own boss, so go right ahead. As long as you have one of the many essential accessories for digital nomads and a stable internet connection, that is.

However, if you're a social butterfly, it could be more challenging than you might imagine. Charlotte Grainger wrote about her experience as a digital nomad in an essay for Business Insider, noting that it was difficult to form bonds with other digital nomads. Grainger was working as a freelance writer in the U.K. when she decided to visit Lisbon, Portugal, for a two-month stay. When she arrived, she tried to make friends with other nomads, but found that it was like trying to fit in with a clique in high school when you're new to the school and they've been friends since elementary school.

Then there was the language barrier, something many might not think of when they consider the nomad life. It took Grainger several weeks to make some friends and feel comfortable with her decision to go globetrotting. Not everyone will find the lifestyle as difficult, though. With roughly 18 million Americans embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, everyone is going to have a different experience with it.