4 Of The Best Internet Service Options For RVs

When you're looking to live the RV life or become a digital nomad, there is one important question you need to answer — how to connect to the internet. Taking to the open road and enjoying some peace and quiet away from cities and towns is fantastic, but eventually, you'll need to get online, whether it's to work or get in contact with family and friends.

However, you can't get a normal internet plan and have it work wherever you're going. Cable internet requires you to be grounded so you can plug the cable in, and with an RV, it's unlikely you'll be staying in one place for long. And while RV parks may have Wi-Fi available, it may not be the best quality.

For those who need reliable internet on the road, satellite internet is generally a good option. You'll get your signal from a satellite relay, forgoing the need for cables — though these providers tend to be pricier. Cellular internet (whether via a mobile hotspot or a cellular modem) is also a valid option, though you'll need to ensure proper cell tower coverage wherever you go. We've looked into a variety of internet providers meant to provide service to those on the road, and based our picks on prices, useability, and reviews. A full explanation of our methodology is listed below.

