Never Plug These 5 Things Into A Power Bank

Call it a boon or a bane, technological advancements have made us reliant on numerous electronic devices. Beyond portable gadgets, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, we also use smart devices, including smart refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, lights, fans, and more. While most smart devices require a continuous power supply, portable ones, such as smartphones and laptops, come with a built-in battery. But that also means that their juice can run low. To avoid such situations, you can carry a portable power source with you — a power bank.

A power bank is a portable battery that lets you charge other devices on the go. With so many power bank manufacturers in the market, you'll want to choose a power bank from a trusted maker. But the selection process doesn't end there. You need to pick between a standard, wireless, or solar power bank.

Whichever you choose, you may still have questions whether you can charge a particular device with your power bank. To be clear, you shouldn't just plug any device into any power bank, as there are certain limitations and hazards to consider. In this guide, we have listed five things that you should never plug into a power bank.