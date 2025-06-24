Is It Normal For Portable Chargers To Get Hot? Here's When You Should Worry

Sometimes, you just don't have access to a wall outlet to charge your phone. This is where portable chargers come in, giving you a mobile power source to keep your phone alive. This technology is all over the phone marketplace these days, with many major power bank brands of varying quality offering products to choose from. Despite their differences in brand name, shape, and function, though, there are some universal elements to keep in mind while using them. More specifically, there are some behaviors most can and will exhibit while being used.

For example, these portable chargers can get a bit warm, whether you're using one to charge a phone or charging the power bank itself. One might imagine that heat coming off such a device would be cause for concern, but in most cases, this isn't a big deal. A power bank warming up in use isn't anything to worry about and is simply a byproduct of the conversion and transfer of energy from the power bank to your phone, or from the charging source to your power bank.

On the other hand, noticeably excessive heat isn't something to mess around with. Should your power bank heat up to an extreme degree, making it hot to the touch, you should stop using it and make a note of any other abnormalities stemming from it.