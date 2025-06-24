Is It Normal For Portable Chargers To Get Hot? Here's When You Should Worry
Sometimes, you just don't have access to a wall outlet to charge your phone. This is where portable chargers come in, giving you a mobile power source to keep your phone alive. This technology is all over the phone marketplace these days, with many major power bank brands of varying quality offering products to choose from. Despite their differences in brand name, shape, and function, though, there are some universal elements to keep in mind while using them. More specifically, there are some behaviors most can and will exhibit while being used.
For example, these portable chargers can get a bit warm, whether you're using one to charge a phone or charging the power bank itself. One might imagine that heat coming off such a device would be cause for concern, but in most cases, this isn't a big deal. A power bank warming up in use isn't anything to worry about and is simply a byproduct of the conversion and transfer of energy from the power bank to your phone, or from the charging source to your power bank.
On the other hand, noticeably excessive heat isn't something to mess around with. Should your power bank heat up to an extreme degree, making it hot to the touch, you should stop using it and make a note of any other abnormalities stemming from it.
Power banks can heat up too much
A little warmth from a portable charger is one thing, but extreme amounts of heat isn't normal. This is a sign that there's something seriously wrong with your power bank and that you should not use it. This might be a result of leaving it in intense direct sunlight, or leaving your phone plugged into the power bank longer than it needed to be. In either case, you should disconnect all devices and leave the portable charger to cool down. Some time to regulate its temperature is all it will need, but if it keeps overheating and exhibits other signs of malfunction, it definitely shouldn't be used again.
A major red flag with power banks is swelling, especially in power banks with lithium-ion batteries inside. These batteries can become unstable due to age, exposure to temperature extremes, misuse, or low quality. This swelling, coupled with overheating, could result in a fire. An overheating power bank may also release an unusual smell, which is a clear sign that something is wrong. The unpredictability of these power banks has even led some airlines to ban their use on flights, so clearly, a faulty portable charger isn't something to gloss over. So, how does one ensure their portable charger doesn't go haywire, heating up beyond reason, and even catching fire? There are a few crucial steps to take to keep yourself safe.
Preventing portable charger overheating
As mentioned, the environment plays a major role in the life and condition of a portable charger. Keeping them out of direct sunlight and generally hot environments goes a long way in keeping your power bank's battery from degrading. Storing them in cool areas away from anything flammable is a good idea as well. As stated before, overcharging your phone using a portable charger is a surefire way to push it beyond safe temperature limits. Thus, you should keep a close eye on your phone when using a power bank, unplugging it once it reaches a full charge.
Just as important as taking care of your portable charger is buying a decent-quality one in the first place. There are countless power banks to choose from, both at brick-and-mortar stores and online marketplaces. Doing the necessary research to get one of reasonable price and quality is pretty straightforward: Determine your ideal price point, find models and brands that fit your needs, and perhaps most importantly, read reviews. Considering the assessments of others who've purchased and used these portable chargers will help you determine if you're getting a reliable, safe charger or a subpar or potentially dangerous waste of money.
While there are undoubtedly some poor portable chargers for sale, there are plenty of excellent power banks for Android and iPhone alike. Despite that, if used irresponsibly to the point of overheating, they could still prove more dangerous than they're worth.