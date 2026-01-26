Apple Just Upgraded The AirTag, And It's A Bigger Deal Than It Looks

Apple just introduced the second-generation AirTag, which it says has improved location-tracking capabilities and a wider range. The new AirTag, as Apple is calling it, looks identical to the first-gen model (and is also the same price). You can order one for $29, or you can get a four-pack for $99 from Apple's official storefront. If you purchase one online, shipments are expected to go out later this week, according to Apple.

The first big upgrade to set the second-generation AirTag apart from the original model is a feature called Precision Finding, which helps users find the trackers from up to 50% farther away, according to the company. In a statement shared with SlashGear, Apple likened the difference to being able to find a lost item "across the park, not just in the next room." When users are trying to find the AirTag, Precision Finding will assist them with haptic cues, vocal assistance, and on-screen direction guidance.

Apple equipped the device with the second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, which you will also find packed inside the company's latest phones and smartwatches. This time around, you can also use Precision Finding on smartwatches. That means if you own an Apple Watch Series 9 (or newer) or an Apple Watch Ultra 2 (or its successor), you will be able to locate the new AirTag with a higher level of precision using just the smartwatch on your wrist.