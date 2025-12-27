5 Cheap Power Banks That Can Compete With Anker
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a reason why Anker phone chargers are so popular — they offer high-wattage charging, come in various form factors, and oftentimes undercut similarly spec'd first-party chargers. Anker is also a go-to brand when shopping for other accessories, including wireless chargers, docking stations, and power banks. For instance, the Anker PowerCore 10K is one of the highest-rated power banks on Amazon and features USB-C input and output. It's a great essential that doesn't cost a lot.
Anker has an expansive catalog of power banks with fast charging and features like MagSafe, but there is decent competition in this space, so you're not restricted to options just from a single brand. Other accessory makers, such as Ugreen, also specialize in making adapters and power banks, and sometimes may offer better bang for your buck compared to Anker's products.
Based on feedback from real customers and reviews from professionals, we've compiled a selection of affordable power banks that deliver reliable and safe charging performance. We've chosen power banks of two different capacities to offer some diversity and ensure that there are options for those who value portability over capacity, and vice versa. You can find more about our selection process at the end of this article.
Ugreen Magnetic Power Bank
There is no shortage of unique MagSafe accessories you can buy for your iPhone, but perhaps the most useful of the bunch is going to be a power bank. Anker makes one that magnetically snaps onto the back of your iPhone and charges it wirelessly — but it isn't the most affordable, coming in at $50. The Ugreen Magnetic Power Bank offers the same capacity of 10,000mAh and is listed at $35 on Amazon, with a 4.4-star rating and over 11,000 reviews.
There's a swarm of 5-star reviews from verified buyers, with one customer stating it was one of the best power banks they've ever used. It's compact enough to be used with all MagSafe-compatible iPhones, but also ships with a power cable and a Type-C port so you can charge other devices. At 10,000mAh, will add some heft to your iPhone, but its soft-touch silicone build and strong magnets make it easier to hold onto and keep it from falling off, as mentioned by another customer.
The only notable downgrade of the Ugreen Magnetic Power Bank compared to Anker's offering is its slower 20W PD charging speed vs. the Anker MagSafe power bank's 30W, which will charge newer iPhones noticeably quicker. That said, both these power banks are rated for the same 7.5W wireless charging speed, which is how they're intended to be used anyway.
Iniu Mini Portable Charger
The Anker Nano is a great pick for those who need a compact power bank, but you might want to consider the Iniu Mini Portable Charger instead. At $39, it's slightly cheaper than Anker's product, but offers the same 45W PD charging speed. It's also extremely compact for a 10,000mAh power bank, measuring in at 3.3 inches long and 2 inches wide — only slightly larger than an AirPods Pro case.
The power bank has a built-in display that shows the exact percentage of battery remaining, which is a great addition, as many affordable power banks utilize basic four-LED indicators that leave you guessing how much charge remains. The Iniu Mini Portable Charger has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with close to 2,000 reviews. The consensus is that the Iniu is a small but powerful charger, according to multiple verified reviews.
It comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and can fully charge most phones two times over. You can use the ports simultaneously to top up smaller gadgets like a pair of truly wireless earphones or a smartwatch while you charge your phone. The Iniu Mini Portable Charger comes in a few different colors and ships with a compact USB-C cable. It earned a 4.5-star rating in TechRadar's review, with the outlet calling it "an ideal daily-carry power bank for phones and partial top-ups of larger devices."
Ugreen Nexode Power Bank
10,000mAh is a decent capacity that can fully charge your phone at least once, but those who are out and about regularly may want to increase the budget and grab higher-capacity products like the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank. It comes in various capacities, but the 20,000mAh version strikes a great balance between battery backup and portability. It's priced at $46 and directly rivals Anker's Zolo power bank, which offers the same capacity at a very slightly lower price.
However, the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank beats the Anker Zolo with a higher power output — 45W compared to 30W. This means you can charge modern flagship smartphones much quicker, which is always welcome when using a power bank. It comes with a built-in USB-C cable, which can be used to charge other devices as well as the power bank itself. In addition to that, you get another Type-C and a USB-A port. There's an LED display camouflaged in the chassis that tells you the exact amount of battery remaining.
Like the other options on this list, the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank has largely positive user reviews, with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Many praise its build quality and appreciate the built-in USB-C cable it sports. That said, it's not the most portable 20,000mAh power bank you can buy, but it is a reliable one that doesn't break the bank.
Iniu Portable Charger
Iniu has an impressively diverse catalog of power banks, including a few options at 20,000mAh. What makes the Iniu Portable Charger different from its competitors is its form factor. It's considerably smaller than other power banks of similar capacities, measuring in at 4.5 inches long and 2.9 inches wide. Even better is its pricing: $40 is a steal for the capacity it provides.
The Iniu Portable Charger can fast charge most phones at up to 45W and comes with a built-in cable that can supply those speeds. You also get an additional USB-C and USB-A port for your other devices. Once again, there's an LED display that lets you know the remaining charge. The power bank is popular among buyers and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 1,300 reviews.
Verified customers on Amazon find the Iniu Portable Charger's compactness the most impressive. They also mention the convenience of having a built-in USB-C cable so you don't accidentally leave the house with just a power bank and no cable. If you were drawn to the Iniu Mini Portable Charger for its size but wished for more juice, then this 20,000mAh version should check all boxes. It essentially comes in the same size as most 10,000mAh power banks, while offering twice the capacity — although you will likely notice its denser construction, as one reviewer did.
Baseus EnerCore CR11
Built-in cables and handy digital displays seem to be trends that newer power banks are adopting, and the Baseus EnerCore CR11 handles both of these features a notch better than other competitors. Firstly, the LED display's recessed design gives the power bank a bolder look in this sea of strikingly similar-looking portable chargers. The highlight, however, is the fact that its USB cable is retractable.
Built-in cables can come in very handy, but can get annoying when you're not actively using your power bank. Most manufacturers address this by simply chopping the cable down to a compact size — not the most feasible option if you need a little leeway for your connected device. The Baseus EnerCore CR11 fixes this by using a retractable cable instead. This way, you get a much longer USB-C cable when charging that stays out of the way when you're done.
The power bank offers 20,000mAh of reserve power and can charge devices at up to 67W. At $46, this makes it one of the most affordable power banks you can use to fast charge laptops like the MacBook and alternatives. The Baseus EnerCore CR11 has a 4.5-star rating, with one common criticism being its larger-than-usual form factor. In its review, ZDNet appreciated the Baseus' retractable cable, and noted how it didn't warm up even under heavy load.
How we selected power banks for this list
Anker tops the list of major power bank brands you can buy from, and generally offers a great price-to-performance ratio — but it's not the only manufacturer that does so. Choosing the right power bank boils down to a few, but important factors — safety, capacity, and features. We chose power banks that satisfy all three at similar — or better — prices than Anker's products.
Safety is perhaps the most important aspect to look out for when buying a power bank. Stick with options that feature some form of overcharge protection — all of the ones we've listed do. A good power bank will also ensure you have enough juice to top up your phone at least once, which is why we've recommended capacities of 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. Smaller 5,000mAh power banks are also popular, but are often not enough to fully charge modern smartphones. It's also worth noting that using wireless charging will significantly impact both efficiency and charging speeds.
Lastly, with most phones and laptops now featuring USB-C Power Delivery, it only makes sense for a power bank you use to also support the protocol. Speeds like 45W and 67W are ideal and can top up your devices relatively quickly. While making picks, we've also referred to feedback from verified buyers and reviews from reputable publications.