5 Cheap Power Banks That Can Compete With Anker

There's a reason why Anker phone chargers are so popular — they offer high-wattage charging, come in various form factors, and oftentimes undercut similarly spec'd first-party chargers. Anker is also a go-to brand when shopping for other accessories, including wireless chargers, docking stations, and power banks. For instance, the Anker PowerCore 10K is one of the highest-rated power banks on Amazon and features USB-C input and output. It's a great essential that doesn't cost a lot.

Anker has an expansive catalog of power banks with fast charging and features like MagSafe, but there is decent competition in this space, so you're not restricted to options just from a single brand. Other accessory makers, such as Ugreen, also specialize in making adapters and power banks, and sometimes may offer better bang for your buck compared to Anker's products.

Based on feedback from real customers and reviews from professionals, we've compiled a selection of affordable power banks that deliver reliable and safe charging performance. We've chosen power banks of two different capacities to offer some diversity and ensure that there are options for those who value portability over capacity, and vice versa. You can find more about our selection process at the end of this article.