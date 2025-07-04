Can A Cheap Power Bank Damage Your Phone?

If you're shopping for a power bank, you may have noticed there's a wide range of prices. On the upper end, these devices can run over $100, whereas the cheaper ones might cost just a few bucks. While you might be inclined to assume all power banks are basically the same thing no matter the price, that isn't necessarily true. Yes, premium options — like the Sharge Icemag 2, which can both charge and cool your phone — promise efficiency and safety, while cheaper models can offer impressive charging potential at a fraction of the price of reputable brands. However, it's important to note that many inexpensive power banks' listed capacity can be inaccurate. Plus, some are built with recycled, low-quality batteries.

That said, if you're browsing the less pricey end of the power bank market, before you hit "add to cart," you should be aware that a cheap power bank could actually do more harm than good to your phone. Of course, there are some more affordable options that are decent. But some cut-rate models usually lack crucial features like voltage regulation and surge protection that work to protect your phone from short-circuit and overheating. Over time, that can result in battery wear, slow charging, or even serious damage to your phone's internal parts.

But that doesn't mean you've to break the bank to stay charged while engaging on a camping trip. If you're wondering which power bank is worth purchasing, this ranking of every major power bank brand from worst to best is a solid start, as it offers some of the best power banks for every budget and need.