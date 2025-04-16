Sharge Icemag 2 Review: The Coolest Way To Keep Your Phone Charged
Power banks are great for topping up your phone on the go. However, if your spare battery does not have wireless charging, you need to bring around an extra cable, which can be annoying and inconvenient. Alternatively, some power banks are Qi2-certified or magnetically-attachable, ready to attach with ease and charge without cords.
This would make topping up your phone's battery on the go much more convenient, but it also has the potential to generate a significant amount of heat. Most phones have a safety feature that would slow down or stop charging altogether if it gets too hot — which is smart, but inconvenient if you're always on-the-go.
Sharge seems to have bypassed the heating issue altogether by adding a fan in its magnetically-attachable wireless power pack. But more than that, it has several other features that many other 10,000 mAh power banks on the market don't have. So, what makes the Icemag 2 different and worthy of being put in your everyday bag? Sharge send an Icemag 2 for us to test and find out.
An elegant design
Sharge is a relative newcomer to the battery scene and isn't (yet) one of the major power bank brands. Nevertheless, it has built a unique style that combines elegance with modern aesthetics. The company did this by using clear plastic as part of the outer case of its products, allowing you to see the chips, resistors, capacity, and other internal parts that make it run.
The Icemag 2 stays true to this design language by featuring a small plastic covering at the back of the power bank. While this is a tiny window compared to its other offerings that are mostly covered by a clear case, we understand it may have some practical limitations to help control temperature.
The matte white material Sharge uses for the front of the battery pack makes it nice to hold. It also prevents fingerprints from building up on the case, while giving you more grip to avoid accidental drops.
Wired and wireless charging at your fingertips
This power bank offers both wired and wireless charging, and it even comes with a short USB-C to USB-C cable for your phone and for recharging it. It has a maximum input and output power of 30 watts (in wired mode) — this isn't groundbreaking speed, but it's fast enough for the average user.
Since the power bank is Qi2-certified, it offers 15 watts of wireless charging — twice the 7.5 watts maximum limit on the old Qi standard. It's also equipped with magnets that let you attach it to the back of your iPhone or Android phone with a magnetic case.
The Icemag 2 offers passthrough charging, meaning you can plug it into a charging brick to recharge it while also wirelessly charging your phone simultaneously. And if you're juicing up a low-power device, you can activate Low-Current Mode by pressing the power button for three seconds. That way, it will continue filling up your gadget instead of turning off automatically.
The built-in fan keeps things cool
Sharge called this power bank Icemag 2 because of its active cooling feature. This little fan helps keep the battery's circuit cool, reducing the heat load on your phone when charging wirelessly. Furthermore, it has an aluminum backplate that serves as a thermal pad that helps dissipate heat from your phone.
The fan itself is backlit by a couple of RGB LED lights that tell you it's working as intended. The colors change gradually and cycle through the spectrum — this is just eye candy and doesn't do much for its charging performance, but it's still an appreciated feature that lets it stand out from other power banks that all look like drab gray plastic bricks.
One tiny downside with the fan is that it makes a tiny whine when working. The fan speed doesn't seem to adjust, so it's likely running at full speed all the time. You won't hear it when you're in public or when there are environmental noises. But if it's sitting at your desk and wirelessly charging your phone while you're working in the dead of night, you'll definitely notice that tiny whirring sound it makes.
Some thoughtful features
Aside from the fan, the Icemag 2 has a couple of functions that make it far more useful than just staying in your bag until you run low on battery power. It incorporates a rather sturdy kickstand, allowing it to double as a vertical or horizontal stand for your iPhone (or Android phone with a magnetic case) wherever you are.
The placement of the USB-C port is unfortunate, though, as you won't be able to charge it while also using the power bank as a stand — that is, if you plan on using the device with power passthrough for long periods of time. Or if you plan on using the device to turn your iPhone into a nightstand alarm clock.
You also get four indicator LED lights at the back of the Icemag 2 to see how much power it has left, plus a large one that shows if it's wirelessly charging or not. You can also manually turn off the power bank by pressing the power button twice — a crucial function as it sometimes turns on if you place it on a metallic surface.
It's also small enough that you can legally bring it on planes. As some airlines are banning in-flight use of power banks you should check with your flight attendant before plugging in — but you can always charge before and after takeoff.
Sharge Icemag 2 price, availability, and verdict
The Sharge Icemag 2 is available both in the Sharge Store on Amazon and in the store on the Sharge website. It has a regular price of $79.90 on the former and $69.90 on the latter, although it's on sale at the time of writing at $49.90 ($54.89 on Amazon).
This makes it quite an affordable piece of kit for carrying with you around anywhere, making it perfect for low-battery emergencies. Its 10,000 mAh capacity should be enough to bring your phone from empty to 100% once, and you'd still have a bit more left over to get you through the rest of the day. Just in case you were wondering, the biggest iPhone available today — iPhone 16 Pro Max — has a 4,685 mAh battery inside, so the Sharge Icemag 2 should give you a good couple of extra charges with ease.
