Sharge Icemag 2 Review: The Coolest Way To Keep Your Phone Charged

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power banks are great for topping up your phone on the go. However, if your spare battery does not have wireless charging, you need to bring around an extra cable, which can be annoying and inconvenient. Alternatively, some power banks are Qi2-certified or magnetically-attachable, ready to attach with ease and charge without cords.

Advertisement

This would make topping up your phone's battery on the go much more convenient, but it also has the potential to generate a significant amount of heat. Most phones have a safety feature that would slow down or stop charging altogether if it gets too hot — which is smart, but inconvenient if you're always on-the-go.

Sharge seems to have bypassed the heating issue altogether by adding a fan in its magnetically-attachable wireless power pack. But more than that, it has several other features that many other 10,000 mAh power banks on the market don't have. So, what makes the Icemag 2 different and worthy of being put in your everyday bag? Sharge send an Icemag 2 for us to test and find out.