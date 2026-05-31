8 Smart Gadgets To Help Upgrade Your TV & Entertainment System

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Decades ago, having the best TV display would have been enough for solid entertainment. But now, even if you spend thousands on an ultra-slim TV with top-of-the-line visuals, it doesn't guarantee a flawless and highly immersive entertainment experience.

There's much that could be lacking — maybe the TV's processor lags and makes navigation a chore. Or maybe the dialogue isn't clear despite high volume. Or maybe there's excess light pouring in from outside and hampering your immersion. Dropping more cash to purchase an even better TV won't make much of a difference when there are many other gaps beyond the display.

What you need is the right ecosystem of smart peripherals that synergize with your TV to massively elevate immersion. And in 2026, the options are very exciting, from seamless streaming devices to voice-operated smart curtains and XR glasses that bring Imax screens to your face. The smart gadget categories and product suggestions we cover in this list are the definitive upgrades your TV and entertainment system need to go from basic to cinematic.