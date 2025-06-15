Why You Might Want To Stick LED Strip Lights Behind Your TV

There seems to be more and more talk about lighting, whether it's blue light from screens, red light therapy, smart bulbs, or LED light strips for custom interior lighting. These days almost every living room has a TV of some sort, so marrying the lighting and vibe of your favorite room to the screen you're watching makes sense. Enter bias lighting. This involves taking a light source — often an LED strip — and placing it behind a flat-screen television or computer monitor to optimize the viewing experience in the evening.

In doing so, users are able to create a soft ambient radiance that extends beyond the borders of their television. In turn, it illuminates the room itself, adding to the mood, and creating a unique, inviting atmosphere. Some also claim a reduction in eye strain with the right setup, a modern-day problem stemming from being fixed to our screens far too often.

Of course, this is subjective and done to one's taste and may not appeal to everyone. It's also considered a niche trend, without many studies backing its clinical effectiveness. Despite this, there are many fans of customized bias lighting.