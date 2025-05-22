Should You Put A TV In Front Of A Window?

Is there anything worse than sitting down in front of the TV to relax with your favorite show or movie, only to be faced with screen glare that prevents you from seeing anything? Well, sure, but it's still frustrating. Too much natural light can ruin the TV-watching experience, so positioning your screen to reduce the glare as much as possible is crucial. And unless you put your TV in a basement, or have the time and money to create a dedicated home theater with perfect viewing conditions, you'll probably have to settle for positioning your TV as best you can.

So, where is the best place to put your TV in a room with a window? Right in front of it? Across from it? Off to the side? To figure this out, it's important to consider how both light and the human eye work. Crucially, light rays bend around objects, including your TV. Rather than blocking glare from your window, light will simply curve around it and go straight into your eyes. That light will often be brighter than the light from your TV, and since the human eye doesn't have HDR, the contrast between the bright window and the relatively dim TV means you won't see the TV as well. Meanwhile, when the screen is angled toward the window, light from the window will bounce off the TV and into your eye. Again, this makes it harder to see the image, even if you have a TV from one of the most reliable brands. So, where should you put your TV to ensure that the windows in your room don't mess with your ability to see the display clearly? Here's what you need to know.

