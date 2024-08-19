The 5 Most Reliable TV Brands, According To Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports has long had a reputation for fair, unbiased, and honest reviews of all sorts of consumer products, including various consumer electronics. It stands out in particular because it's a nonprofit organization that doesn't accept ads or monetize product recommendations with affiliate links, so there's a different level of trust for Consumer Reports compared to the competition. This trust extends to their research into TVs, an area where Consumer Reports reviews brands that don't get much attention elsewhere.

Advertisement

Each Consumer Reports TV review features a list of the top TV brands based on predicted reliability and owner satisfaction. For the reliability score, the publication uses "a statistical model that estimates problem rates by the end of the 5th year of ownership for TVs." This is not indicative of picture quality or overall positive reviews, as the inclusion of some surprising budget brands and poor customer satisfaction scores on some of these TVs indicate. It's also unclear exactly how Consumer Reports measures predicted reliability, as many of the budget brands they recommend by that metric are among the cheapest TVs on the market.

With that out of the way, let's go over each brand that received a positive predicted reliability from Consumer Reports.

Advertisement